Marco Rubio thinks Rick Scott would do a ‘good job’ as GOP Leader

While U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio isn’t openly endorsing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s latest bid to lead the Senate Republican Caucus, he nonetheless has kind words for his fellow Floridian.

During an interview on “Mornings with Maria,” Rubio assessed the still nascent race to succeed current leader Mitch McConnell.

“Well, I said I wasn’t even going to talk about our leadership races until after the election,” Rubio said in response to the host’s question. He nevertheless went on to talk about them all the same.

“Actually, my home state colleague Rick Scott is in the race. I’m a big fan of his. I think he would do a good job,” Rubio said.

“I like the other two folks running as well. John Cornyn and John Thune, but it’s not that I’m trying to avoid it. I just said early on, I wasn’t going to even get involved in that until after the elections. I want to see how the elections go. I want to see how our party performs and I want to see what direction voters send our country and the Republican Senate after November.”

When Scott challenged McConnell after the 2022 Midterms, Rubio was not among the 10 Republicans who broke from the Kentucky political perennial to back his home state colleague.

Things could be different in 2024, it appears.

Scott faces a re-election campaign against a Democratic nominee still to be determined, theoretically complicating his path. However, most polling of a still-hypothetical General Election matchup with former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell shows Scott with leads well outside the margin of error.