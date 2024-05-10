May 10, 2024
Poll: Rick Scott opens up 15-point lead over likely Democratic opponent

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20242min1

Rick Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell SBS AP
Another poll shows the incumbent above 50% and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell below 40%.

Florida Chamber of Commerce polling of a potential November matchup suggests it won’t be one to remember for Democrats in the U.S. Senate race.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is up by 15 points over expected Democratic nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former one-term member of Congress from South Florida.

Mucarsel-Powell, treated as the presumptive nominee by the Florida Democrats, musters just 39% against Scott’s 54%, suggesting that she will have an uphill climb against a Senator historically known for close wins in General Elections.

Despite being Hispanic, Mucarsel-Powell does even worse with that cohort than she does with the general public. The survey found 2 out of every 3 Hispanics back Scott.

The Senator also has strong intraparty support, with 93% of Republicans backing his re-election.

Scott will benefit from a GOP that is much stronger than was the case in 2018 when it took a recount and massive self-funding to squeak by then-Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. The Chamber notes that with nearly a 900,000-vote advantage, Florida is an R+7 state.

This poll accords with another recent survey, conducted by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research, that also shows Scott far ahead, 51% to 35%.

Methodology: “The Florida Chamber of Commerce voter poll was conducted on April 28 – May 7, 2024 by Cherry Communications during live telephone interviews of likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. The sample size included 223 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 130 Others for a total of 609 respondents statewide.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories