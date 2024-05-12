Florida favors orchids more than other flowers for Mother’s Day

Roses and violets are certainly popular flowers in artistic lore. But in Florida, shoppers prefer orchids when gifting mom on her special day.

There’s little doubt that a bouquet of flowers is among the most popular gifts on Mother’s Day. But the lawn and agricultural pesticide company First Saturday Lime recently conducted an analysis on Google searches showing which particular flowers are among the most popular.

Florida is an outlier compared to other states. According to the analysis, Florida’s most popular flower for Mother’s Day day is the orchid. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that favors orchids over other flowers for Mother’s Day.

While Florida prefer orchids, the reliable rose remains the most favored flower of choice nationally. In fact, roses have been the most favored flower for Mother’s Day since the analysis began in 2019.

There were 569,022 internet searches for roses in May 2023. That’s five times more than the next most popular flower last year, which was peonies. There were 119,517 internet searches for peonies in May last year.

As of Wednesday, there were already 143,997 searches for roses in the U.S. this month. That’s far more than the second-most searched-for flower, which was tulips, with 33,876 internet searches across America so far this May.

Tulips were followed so far this month by 23,879 searches for peonies, 12,208 searches for ranunculus and 11,766 internet searches for orchids.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that 74% of American consumers will buy mom flowers on Mother’s Day this year, according to a consumer survey. The only other Mother’s Day gift that is equal to flowers is greeting cards. The NRF projects $33.5 billion will be spent on gifts for Mother’s Day in 2024.