3 more local leaders endorse James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Three more local leaders are endorsing Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes for Sheriff.

Reyes’ campaign announced that Florida City Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, Pinecrest Council member Shannon del Prado and former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber are now backing his campaign.

Each shared a comment of support that Reyes’ camp included in a press note.

“It’s important that we choose a candidate with the right experience to guide us through this transition and who will work collaboratively with local police to ensure public safety in every neighborhood,” Butler said.

“With his exemplary track record and dedication to safety, I am proud to endorse Chief James Reyes to be Miami-Dade County Sheriff.”

Added del Prado, “During my time at the United States Department of Justice, I witnessed firsthand the importance of having law enforcement leadership that can be trusted to put the safety of residents first. I know Chief Reyes is the candidate with the right values, leadership skills, and the necessary experience to keep our community safe.”

Gelber, who served as House Democratic Leader from 2006 to 2008, said he is “proud to endorse” Reyes’ candidacy.

“As a former federal prosecutor, I know how important it is to have a proven, steady and principled leader as our county’s chief law enforcement officer,” he said. “Chief James Reyes will bring these qualities and more to the newly created position of Miami-Dade County Sheriff.”

Reyes, a Democrat who filed to run in January, has worked in law enforcement for almost a quarter-century He spent nearly more than 22 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, including four years as its Executive Director. In January 2023, he joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration as Director of the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

Levine Cava promoted him to Public Safety Chief — a role in which he oversees the Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections departments — in November, less than a month after Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez dropped out of the Sheriff’s race following a suicide attempt.

She has since endorsed Reyes for the Sheriff job. So have many other local leaders, including embattled Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, and advocacy organizations like AFSCME Florida.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Department. Instead, the county Mayor serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Reyes is one of four Democrats running for Sheriff. His Primary opponents include Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Twelve Republicans are currently listed as running: Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Orly Lopez, Rolando Riera¸ John Rivera, Ernie Rodriguez and Joe Sanchez.

All are current or former law enforcement professionals. Ex-Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended from office in 2022 after his arrest on unlawful compensation charges, told Florida Politics on Tuesday that he will enter the race “in the next couple of days.”

Internal polling Reyes’ campaign adviser released last week shows Reyes is the most popular among the active Sheriff candidates and that Sanchez, a Florida State Trooper and former Miami City Commissioner, is the favorite to win the Republican Primary.

That’s despite an endorsement Donald Trump gave to Cordero-Stutz, an Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.