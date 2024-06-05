Ruth’s List Florida backs its first transgender candidate with Ashley Brundage endorsement in HD 65

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Ashley Brundage in the race for House District 65.

The Tampa Democrat, if elected, would be the state’s first transgender woman to hold office in Florida, and it’s the first time Ruth’s List has endorsed a transgender candidate.

Ruth’s List is Florida’s only organization dedicated to electing pro-abortion rights Democratic women in the state.

“Ashley Brundage’s courage to lead and mentor others to draw strength and power from life’s challenges make her uniquely qualified to serve in Florida’s state legislature to work to help Floridians thrive and prosper again,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said.

“As an entrepreneur and a leader and educator in LGBTQ+ advocacy across the state and nation, Ashley would be ready on day one to be a champion for women, families, and small business owners. Ruth’s List is incredibly proud to support Ashley Brundage as the first transgender candidate we have ever endorsed in our sixteen-year history, but we know that because of trailblazing women like her, she won’t be the last.”

Brundage is the founder, President and CEO of Empowering Differences, an organization that seeks to build leadership skills through embracing differences and cultivating unique skills.

Brundage is one of two Democrats running in HD 65. She faces Nathan Albert Kuipers in the Democratic Primary. The winner will face incumbent Republican Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman in the November General Election.

“I’m deeply moved and honored to partner with Ruth’s List on such an important election,” Brundage said. “Our shared goals connect historically marginalized communities fighting for basic human rights. As a proud woman of transgender experience I understand the historical significance of this endorsement and I live and fight every day for all types of women across our state and together we can flip this critical seat in Hillsborough County.”

The Hillsborough County-based district includes South Tampa, Town ’N’ Country and parts of South County, and the GOP enjoys a voter registration advantage. Nearly 38% of the district’s electorate are registered with the GOP, while fewer than 31% are Democrats. But another 29% are not registered with a party, providing a path for Democrats if they can appeal to nonpartisan voters.

Gonzalez Pittman won the district in 2022 with nearly 54% of the vote, essentially succeeding former Rep. Jackie Toledo, also a Republican, who left office to run unsuccessfully for Congress. Toledo served in what was then House District 60. Since reapportionment following the 2020 census the district changed, but largely resembles the HD 60 boundaries.

The shift also made the district more competitive, but since the 2022 election Republicans have grown their advantage from about 45,000 registered voters to more than 47,000, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Meanwhile, Democrats went from about 40,000 voters to just over 38,000.

Brundage has not yet reported any fundraising activity, having just entered the race in April, but it shouldn’t be too hard to catch up to her Democratic Primary opponent. Kuipers has raised less than $12,000 for his bid, as of the most recent campaign finance reports covering activity through March. He loaned his campaign another more than $3,000, but has spent almost all of his funds.

The bigger challenge will be pacing Gonzalez Pittman. The Republican has about $136,000 on hand in her campaign account and another $24,000 in her affiliated political committee, Friends of Karen Gonzalez Pittman. And Pittman won’t need to spend anything on a Primary, where she is currently unopposed.