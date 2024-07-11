July 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville Housing Authority gets $2.3M for jobs programs
The Jacksonville Housing Authority got a federal grant for jobs development. Photo via Jacksonville.com.

Drew DixonJuly 11, 20242min2

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘So much at stake’: David Silvers backs Destinie Baker Sutton as preferred successor in HD 89

HeadlinesSW Florida

Kurt Hoffman attacks former boss Tom Knight over response to 2020 protests

FederalHeadlines

Anna Paulina Luna’s effort to hold Merrick Garland in contempt fails on House floor

The Jacksonville Housing Authority faces a slew of accusations over 'sexual misconduct.' Image via Jacksonville.com.
Federal funding comes as JHA embroiled in controversy in the past year.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) got a $2.3 million federal grant this week to help job development in the city.

The housing agency got the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of the federal Jobs Plus program. The funding will go toward training an estimated 300 residents who live in JHA housing in the city.

Jacksonville was just one of 14 agencies that received the funding across the country. The Jobs Plus program is designed to help fund job development for residents of public housing through a series of programs including job training and incentives with the goal of eventually moving out of public housing.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to accept this award on behalf of the Jacksonville Housing Authority,” said JHA Acting CEO Vanessa Dunn in a prepared statement. “This award allows us to continue our work of incentivizing and enabling our residents to gain important job skills that will help lift them out of public housing and into employment and home ownership.”

The jobs development grant funding is a bit of good news for JHA. The agency has been faced with several challenging setbacks in the past year.

There have been several resignations among leadership of JHA in the past year due to alleged misuse of more than $1 million in federal funds connected to utility payment cards.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Holocaust Museum to temporarily close for renovations

nextAnna Paulina Luna's effort to hold Merrick Garland in contempt fails on House floor

2 comments

  • Todd Green

    July 11, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    JOIN US I have made $200 reliably in one day.That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy..check also unpretentious parts by open the affiliation and tap on HOME TECH OR MEDIA………

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Join.Payathome9.Com

    Reply

  • Linda Smith

    July 11, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    In my real-time work with Facebook I’m making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how a lousy lot of cash they can make online so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site Hare>>>>>>>>>> cashprofit7.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories