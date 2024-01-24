January 24, 2024
Jacksonville Housing Authority board member quits amid controversy
A board member of the Jacksonville Housing Authority resigned this month as the agency is embattled in controversy. Photo via Jacksonville.com.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority faces a slew of accusations over 'sexual misconduct.' Image via Jacksonville.com.
Jacksonville Housing Authority board member resigns as agency is under investigation for possibly misusing more than $1M in federal funds.

A member of the Jacksonville Housing Authority has stepped down as the agency remains embroiled in controversy.

Andre Green has submitted his resignation, according to an Action News Jax TV report. The news outlet reports Green actually submitted his resignation Friday. He apparently has been replaced by Lisa Strange Weatherby who was appointed to fill the board vacancy by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

FloridaPolitics.com has reached out to the Mayor’s Office seeking comment and explanation. There was no immediate response.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority has been under investigation in recent weeks by the city’s Inspector General’s Office for unnecessarily spending in excess of $1 million in federal funds and a series of utility payment cards that allegedly were misused. Housing Authority CEO Dwayne Alexander has been called into question about the spending.

Meanwhile, Alexander received a six-month contract extension amid the investigation.

Green, according to media reports, gave no explanation for his resignation.

His replacement-in-waiting, Weatherby, is the former Chair of the board of directors for Jacksonville Electric Authority, among other activities that include nonprofit organizations. Her position on the Jacksonville Housing Authority still requires approval from the Jacksonville City Council.

