Jacksonville Housing Authority board member quits amid controversy

A member of the Jacksonville Housing Authority has stepped down as the agency remains embroiled in controversy.

Andre Green has submitted his resignation, according to an Action News Jax TV report. The news outlet reports Green actually submitted his resignation Friday. He apparently has been replaced by Lisa Strange Weatherby who was appointed to fill the board vacancy by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

FloridaPolitics.com has reached out to the Mayor’s Office seeking comment and explanation. There was no immediate response.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority has been under investigation in recent weeks by the city’s Inspector General’s Office for unnecessarily spending in excess of $1 million in federal funds and a series of utility payment cards that allegedly were misused. Housing Authority CEO Dwayne Alexander has been called into question about the spending.

Meanwhile, Alexander received a six-month contract extension amid the investigation.

Green, according to media reports, gave no explanation for his resignation.

His replacement-in-waiting, Weatherby, is the former Chair of the board of directors for Jacksonville Electric Authority, among other activities that include nonprofit organizations. Her position on the Jacksonville Housing Authority still requires approval from the Jacksonville City Council.