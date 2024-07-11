July 11, 2024
Florida Holocaust Museum to temporarily close for renovations
An emotional exhibit at the Florida Holocaust Museum displays a rail car used to transport Jewish detainees during the Holocaust.

Staff Reports

Florida Holocaust museum
The Florida Holocaust Museum will temporarily close through the rest of 2024 to undergo renovations, beginning July 22.

The museum is making room for Thor, the Danish rescue boat used in the Holocaust. Renovations will also create a more visitor-centered experience at the museum. It will remain closed until early 2025, with the exact date contingent on completion.

Museum resources will remain available to the community, and beyond, through its website. That includes the museum’s Teaching Trunks, which are deployed at schools across the country. The museum will also lead docent-led virtual tours and will offer self-led virtual tours of the museum.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Holocaust can also book a member of the museum’s Speaker’s Bureau.

The Holocaust Museum was recently selected to house Elie Wiesel’s artifacts and collections. Museum officials will begin cataloging and preserving the collection during the closure. A temporary installation of the exhibit will be on display when the museum reopens in early 2025, with the full exhibit coming as part of a later phase in the museum’s building projects.

Updates on reopening will be made available on the museum’s website, along with a calendar of external events and virtual museum resources.

Staff Reports

2 comments

