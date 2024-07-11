Stephanie Murphy backs ‘pragmatist’ Whitney Fox for CD 13

Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is endorsing Whitney Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Murphy, in her time in Congress, was known for her ability to work across the aisle to accomplish wins for constituents at home in Florida. She’s backing Fox in the crowded Democratic Primary for Pinellas-based CD 13 based on what she sees as that same approach to governance.

“Congress has enough partisans; what we need are more pragmatists who will reach across the aisle. And that’s why I’m endorsing Whitney Fox for Congress,” Murphy said.

“When I was in Congress, I worked with Presidents (Donald) Trump and (Joe) Biden to get results for Central Florida, because my job was to work with whomever it takes to get results. And Whitney will do the same. She knows from her own experience that it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — what matters is how we can work together to deliver meaningful results for all Floridians.”

Murphy served three terms in Congress representing parts of Central Florida, including Winter Park. She was the first Vietnamese-American elected to the U.S. House and was a member of the left-of-center House Blue Dog Coalition.

“Stephanie Murphy’s approach to constituent services, bipartisan cooperation, and fact-based legislating is one I hope to emulate,” Fox said. “Her endorsement is a testament to our campaign’s focus on real solutions that improve the lives of Floridians — not partisan games. We will continue our fight for affordable housing, comprehensive healthcare, and reproductive rights for all.”

Murphy’s endorsement brings Fox close to 60 endorsements in her race, including most recently from U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination for the chance to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. She leads the Democratic field in both fundraising and endorsements. She recently earned an endorsement from SEIU Florida, a powerful union representing more than 80,000 workers in the state.

She also recently secured support from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Other backers include U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which at the time put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat.