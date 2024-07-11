July 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Murphy backs ‘pragmatist’ Whitney Fox for CD 13
Image via Whitney Fox for Congress.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 11, 20246min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Andrew Warren rolls out another batch of endorsements in battle to reclaim job he won twice

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment.

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

National Dems attack Marco Rubio’s anti-abortion record as VP speculation spikes

Whitney Fox
'She knows from her own experience that it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — what matters is how we can work together to deliver meaningful results for all Floridians.'

Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy is endorsing Whitney Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Murphy, in her time in Congress, was known for her ability to work across the aisle to accomplish wins for constituents at home in Florida. She’s backing Fox in the crowded Democratic Primary for Pinellas-based CD 13 based on what she sees as that same approach to governance.

“Congress has enough partisans; what we need are more pragmatists who will reach across the aisle. And that’s why I’m endorsing Whitney Fox for Congress,” Murphy said.

“When I was in Congress, I worked with Presidents (Donald) Trump and (Joe) Biden to get results for Central Florida, because my job was to work with whomever it takes to get results. And Whitney will do the same. She knows from her own experience that it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — what matters is how we can work together to deliver meaningful results for all Floridians.”

Murphy served three terms in Congress representing parts of Central Florida, including Winter Park. She was the first Vietnamese-American elected to the U.S. House and was a member of the left-of-center House Blue Dog Coalition.

“Stephanie Murphy’s approach to constituent services, bipartisan cooperation, and fact-based legislating is one I hope to emulate,” Fox said. “Her endorsement is a testament to our campaign’s focus on real solutions that improve the lives of Floridians — not partisan games. We will continue our fight for affordable housing, comprehensive healthcare, and reproductive rights for all.”

Murphy’s endorsement brings Fox close to 60 endorsements in her race, including most recently from U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination for the chance to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. She leads the Democratic field in both fundraising and endorsements. She recently earned an endorsement from SEIU Florida, a powerful union representing more than 80,000 workers in the state.

She also recently secured support from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Other backers include U.S. Reps. Kathy CastorLois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina DriscollDeborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which at the time put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden’s press conference will be a key test for him. But he’s no master of the big rhetorical moment.

nextAndrew Warren rolls out another batch of endorsements in battle to reclaim job he won twice

One comment

  • Todd Green

    July 11, 2024 at 9:23 am

    JOIN I have made $200 reliably in one day.That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy..check also unpretentious parts by open the affiliation and tap on HOME TECH OR MEDIA………

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> fullaccess76.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories