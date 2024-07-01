July 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Whitney Fox lands powerful SEIU endorsement as CD 13 Democratic Primary inches closer
Image via Whitney Fox for Congress.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 1, 20247min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis hails SCOTUS switch on Chevron Deference

HeadlinesSouth Florida

SEIU Florida backs J.C. Planas as ‘best choice’ for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

HeadlinesTech

Supreme Court keeps on hold efforts in Texas and Florida to regulate social media platforms

Whitney Fox
'Together, we can build a Florida that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few.'

SEIU Florida is endorsing Whitney Fox in her race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, bringing her tally of major union endorsements to three.

SEIU Florida is one of the state’s largest unions. It represents more than 80,000 workers in the state.

“Whitney Fox is a SEIU champion who understands the needs of working people across Florida. As a union with a membership largely made up of women and people of color, we are deeply invested in the issues that impact our communities, whether we are fighting for better wages, safer workplaces, quality, affordable healthcare, a woman’s right to choose, and more,” SEIU Florida State Council Vice President Coy Jones said.

“This pivotal election year, we are standing with candidates, like Whitney, who are good for workers, good for families, and good for Florida.”

The SEIU Florida endorsement comes after two other major unions, the International Union of Operating Engineers and the American Federation of Government Employees, also offered support.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of SEIU Florida,” Fox said. “Their members are the backbone of our communities, providing essential services in our hospitals, schools, and local governments. I’m committed to fighting alongside SEIU for living wages, workplace dignity, and quality affordable healthcare. Together, we can build a Florida that works for all of us, not just the wealthy few.”

Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination for the chance to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

In all, Fox has more than 50 endorsements to tout now, including most recently from three members of Congress in Illinois, Colorado and North Carolina.

She also has backing from U.S. Reps. Kathy CastorLois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina DriscollDeborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which at the time put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Her latest endorsement comes after Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, also offered his support last week.

Guttenberg’s endorsement came the same day Fox launched her first television ad of the cycle. The ad warned of threats to “our rights, our democracy, and our way of life,” arguing that “extremists in Congress would rather ban abortion and overturn elections than help Pinellas families.” The ad ended with Fox vowing that she’ll “stop them.”

One of Fox’s top competitors in the Primary, Liz Dahan, also released an ad the same day touting her work with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden ad acknowledges he's no 'young man' but knows 'how to tell the truth'

nextSupreme Court sends Donald Trump’s immunity case back to a lower court in Washington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories