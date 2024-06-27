‘Whitney and I want to save lives’: Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg backs Whitney Fox for CD 13

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, is backing Whitney Fox for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, citing her commitment to sensible gun laws.

Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Since tragically losing his daughter at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Guttenberg has dedicated his life to supporting gun violence survivors and ending the gun violence they endured.

“Whitney Fox is the leader we need in Congress to stand up for our communities and push for sensible gun laws,” Guttenberg said.

“Her commitment to common-sense gun safety and her dedication to the safety of our children and families make her the clear choice for Florida. Whitney and I want to save lives while Anna Paulina Luna would rather mock victims by wearing an AR-15 lapel pin after a mass shooting. Our families deserve better — our families deserve Whitney Fox.”

Guttenberg referenced a lapel pin Luna was wearing in February 2023 after a mass shooting in Lakeland wounded 11 people. Hand guns were used in that shooting, which was classified as a drive-by.

Guttenberg began calling for gun control measures just one day after the Parkland shooting that claimed his 14-year-old daughter’s life. He has been critical of politicians — particularly Republicans — who oppose what he and Democrats describe as sensible gun control measures.

Fox said she was “deeply honored” to have earned Guttenberg’s support.

“Fred’s relentless advocacy and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy inspire me and many others. Together, we will work to create safer communities and ensure that no family has to endure the pain that Fred’s family has experienced. Our children deserve to live in a world free from gun-violence,” she said.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for the party’s nomination to take on Luna. A sixth is running as a write-in.

In all, Fox has more than 50 endorsements to tout now, including most recently from three members of Congress in Illinois, Colorado and North Carolina. She also has backing from U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which at the time put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.