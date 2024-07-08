‘The hope that Florida needs’: Eric Swalwell backs Whitney Fox for CD 13

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, is endorsing Whitney Fox to represent Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“Whitney is the hope that Florida needs. She understands the challenges facing Floridians and is committed to finding solutions that work for everyone, not just the wealthy and powerful,” Swalwell said.

“Whitney’s focus on affordable housing, healthcare, and protecting individual liberties aligns with the values I fight for every day. I am proud to endorse her candidacy and look forward to seeing her make a real difference in Washington.”

Swalwell represents California’s 14th Congressional District. As a former prosecutor, he has positioned himself as a stalwart defender of not just public safety and criminal justice, but also protecting victims and their families.

“Eric has been a tireless advocate for fairness, transparency, and equality in our government. His dedication to holding power accountable and ensuring that every voice is heard in our democracy is truly inspiring,” Fox said. “I look forward to working alongside him to overcome the influence of corporate greed and put an end to performative partisanship, ensuring we address the real needs of the American people.”

Swalwell is a big name in Democratic politics, in California and beyond. He briefly ran for President in 2020, famously quoting now-President Joe Biden from the late 1980s when he said that older politicians should “pass the torch” to the younger generation.

Now, Swalwell has so far rejected calls from some in his party for Biden to leave his re-election campaign amid concerns over Biden’s age and mental and physical acuity. Swalwell has instead said Biden needs to “show more” to the American people, but that it is former President Donald Trump who should step aside.

Fox has not commented on whether she believes Biden should drop out. Several members of Congress have come forward on the issue since Biden’s debate against Trump late last month, which was widely seen as a poor performance that solidified for voters fears that Biden’s age was a campaign liability.

Some members of Congress worry Biden’s place at the top of the ticket could negatively impact down-ballot Democrats, particularly in swing districts. Fox is running in an R+6 district, so any voter apathy would likely create another hurdle for whichever Democrat secures their party’s nomination.

While Swalwell represents constituents in a state on the opposite side of the country, he has taken on CD 13 incumbent Republican Anna Paulina Luna. Swalwell referred to her as “Anna Paulina Lunacy” in comments related to a resolution she proposed seeking to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his refusal to provide audio of an interview between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur related to the President’s handling of classified documents.

Fox is one of several Democrats vying for her party’s nomination for the chance to take on Luna. She leads the Democratic field in both fundraising and endorsements. She has received nods from well over 50 individuals and groups, including most recently from SEIU Florida, a powerful union representing more than 80,000 workers in the state.

She also recently secured support from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Other backers include U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Former state Rep. Ben Diamond has also endorsed Fox, which at the time put to bed rumors that he was considering a bid himself.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat.