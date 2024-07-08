Barack Obama-tied Democrats propose blitz Primary to replace Joe Biden

Could Democrats hold an entire Presidential Primary season in six weeks?

A memo proposing a “blitz” Primary being passed around Democratic donors suggests an alternative to convention floor fight if President Joe Biden quickly steps down as nominee. It imagines rapid ranked-choice voting, a debate moderated by Oprah Winfrey and candidates eliminated on live TV each night of the convention.

“This crisis gives us the gift of implementing a bold plan that electrifies the Democratic Party, turns the tide in elections across the country, and preserves America’s democracy,” the document states.

The document paints a grim assessment for Biden’s prospects against former President Donald Trump after the Democrat’s weak performance at the first debate this year.

“His decisive loss will cost many down-ballot candidates their elections. MAGA Republicans will control the White House, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. Game over for the America we love,” the memo reads.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

The plan was crafted by prominent Democratic operatives tied to former President Barack Obama’s administration. Those include former Tallahassee City Commissioner Allen Katz, the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal from 2010 to 2013.

Katz built the plan with author and philanthropist Ted Dintersmith, an Obama appointee to the United Nations General Assembly, and Elizabeth Vale, who worked in the Obama administration for Senior Advisor Valerie Jerrett and Commerce Secretary Gary Locke.

The document acknowledges much of the talk if Biden stepped down has focused on a floor battle at the Democratic National Convention. But the authors of the memo said Democrats alternatively could hastily organize a series of Primaries, presuming Biden quickly exits the race. The memo anticipates eventual public buy-in.

“Recognizing that unusual times call for unusual measures, the Democratic Party adopts a bold, unifying Blitz Primary process that breaks from constricting protocol,” the memo lays out. “At all levels, the Party embraces this process enthusiastically, eager to demonstrate that we don’t need 18 months to select our nominee. A skeptical nation anticipates chaos but is impressed with the Democratic Party’s innovative competence.”

The plan said the Democratic National Committee will have to apply a “moderate bar” to winnow the field quickly, essentially replacing traditional tools like qualifying for primary ballots or caucus consideration in every state.

“As part of the selection process, every candidate must sign a pledge committing to running a positive campaign, free of intrasquad sniping, or risk being eliminated,” the memo states.

It should be noted that early Monday, Biden posted a letter on social media that he sent to Democrats in Congress noting that he was staying in the race.

But should he change his mind, the letter’s authors said it would be essential for Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, to endorse this proposed process.

It suggests that Democrats lean on Hollywood connections to publicly sell the blitz Primary, with producer and prominent liberal donor Jeffrey Katzenberg creating content. It also proposes a series of weekly candidate forums, employing celebrity moderators including Winfrey, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Stephen Colbert.

“Audiences are inspired as they learn about each candidate’s personal history and vision for America. Excerpts go viral on social media,” the memo predicts. “Viewing audiences are massive, including the disengaged millions with no interest in a Biden/Trump rematch.”

As for the actual nomination process, the memo said convention delegates will choose a nominee based on results of elections held online.

“We offer all state delegations an effective online vehicle that enables their voters to offer constructive input,” the memo states. “To select our nominee, delegates use Ranked Choice Voting, with myriad advantages.”

All voting must be done by Aug. 18, the day before the convention, which writers predict will be the most anticipated political event in generations.

“In ways that have never, ever happened before, the nation is glued to a convention,” the memo predicts. “Buzz reverberates across America and around the world. Who do I want to win? Who will win? Who will make the final cut?”

It suggests convention organizers announce three finalists on the first day, then eliminate finalists each day until a winner is announced on the final day of the convention. It predicts as many as 200 million Americans could tune it to see a winner crowned. The nominee only then would announce a running mate.

Then, the memo’s authors suggest the nominee could sit down on the stage for a conversation with Obama and former President George W. Bush, the only living Republican President besides Trump.

From there, memo authors lay a rosy path to victory in November, which includes raising $125 million in donations within 24 hours of a convention speech on top of $100 million cash provided by Biden’s campaign.

“We face the biggest threat to our democracy since Adolph Hitler and World War II,” the memo states. “We can limp to shameful, avoidable defeat. Or we can make this Our Finest Hour.”

A Plan That Avoids Chaos and Preserves the Democracy: Our Finest Hour by Jacob Ogles on Scribd