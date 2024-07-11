Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says voters ‘fired up and ready to go’ as mail voting kicks off

The Aug. 20 Primary is rapidly approaching, with mail ballots being sent out starting now.

And one Democratic Senate campaign is hailing the beginning of voting, channeling a Barack Obama quote in the process.

“Floridians from every corner of the state are fired up and ready to elect Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to take on Rick Scott,” said Ben Waldon, the Debbie for Florida Campaign Manager.

“Debbie continues to build grassroots momentum in the fight to hold Rick Scott accountable for backing Florida’s abortion ban with no real exceptions, writing the plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, and pushing to raise taxes on the middle class. Florida families are ready to stand with Debbie and fight for better in Florida.”

The statement comes a day after Mucarsel-Powell’s camp highlighted a strong Q2 fundraising haul of $4.8 million from 123,000 donations, with “an average donation of just $39, and with nearly 60% coming from first-time grassroots donors joining the fight to hold Rick Scott accountable for voting against protections for IVF and contraception while backing Florida’s abortion ban with no real exceptions for rape or incest.”

Polling of a potential race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott has been all over the place.

In a survey released by Florida Atlantic University, she’s just 2 points back among likely voters, 45% to 43%.

That June poll presented a marked contrast to a previous poll by the same outfit that showed a 16-point race, and with a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll that showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.

Mucarsel-Powell’s camp continues to hammer the first-term Republican on policy positions it sees as outside the mainstream, including the incumbent’s alleged desire to “force a national abortion ban, criminalizing health care providers,” and “sunset Social Security and Medicare, leaving millions of families uninsured and ripping away seniors’ hard-earned benefits.”