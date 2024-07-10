National Dems attack Marco Rubio’s anti-abortion record as VP speculation spikes

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) sent an email blast attacking U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s record on restricting abortions. The move comes as speculation on Donald Trump’s running mate reaches a fever pitch ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The overarching message is that regardless of Trump’s professed plan to leave abortion regulation to states, considering Rubio as his VP proves otherwise.

“First, Donald Trump’s handpicked Supreme Court justices ended Roe v. Wade; now, he’s trying to hide his extreme Project 2025 agenda to outlaw abortion nationwide,” said DNC spokesperson Aida Ross.

“Rubio isn’t just voting to keep Florida’s draconian abortion ban that bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant — he’s already spent years supporting a nationwide ban, including with no rape or incest exceptions. If given the chance, Rubio will gladly help make Trump’s national abortion ban a reality for all Americans.”

As Trump vets a short list of candidates for Vice President, Rubio has notably softened his position on abortion. He supported removing any language about a national abortion ban from the RNC platform.

“Our platform has to reflect our nominee, and our nominee’s position happens to be one grounded in reality,” Rubio told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. “(It’s) voters at individual states who will get to decide how and to what level they want to restrict abortion, if at all.”

But the DNC email notes Rubio’s voting record shows historic support for national restrictions and willingness to defy the will of most Florida voters on the issue.

He opposes a Florida constitutional measure on the ballot this year that would roll back a six-week abortion ban signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rubio has also introduced seven federal bills to restrict abortion during his time in the Senate, according to WFTV Eyewitness News.

And shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Rubio co-sponsored a national abortion ban filed by U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina. And while that had some exceptions in case of rape and incest, Rubio in 2022 told CBS News he would support a national ban with no exceptions.

In 2010, he told the National Pro-Life Alliance in a questionnaire that he supported all of the organization’s abortion positions, including supporting a requirement that spouses be notified before women receive abortions and legislation declaring life begins at conception.

Just last month, Rubio marked the anniversary of overturning Roe with a cheery social media post.

“The anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned is a celebration of life and the promise of a bright future ahead,” he wrote on X.

That was days after Rubio joined most Republican colleagues in voting against a Senate bill preserving access for all women to in vitro fertilization.

The lengthy email details Rubio’s stated positions and votes dating back to his first Senate campaign in 2010.