Democrats accuse Rick Scott of hurting women with IVF, contraception votes

Democrats are attacking U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for voting in line with other Republicans against bills protecting access to contraception and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“We need to remember that Rick Scott’s attacks on reproductive freedom is not just about politics. His policies have real and dangerous effects on the health and well-being of women across Florida,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said during a virtual press conference. “He needs to be held accountable.”

The bills to protect IVF and contraception both failed to advance as Senate Republicans blocked them. Democrats had bought up the measures to prove a point with voters in an election year as some states — including Florida — have abortion right initiatives on the ballots. Scott is also up for re-election, with former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell his leading Democratic challenger.

Scott responded to the attack on X. “While Senate Democrats spent this week lying about Republicans’ support of IVF, the American people know the truth — IVF is legal across our nation, and every Senate Republican supports IVF,” Scott said.

“And for my family, it’s personal as my youngest daughter is currently undergoing IVF treatment to grow her family.”

Fried said Scott was putting politics in front of his own family.

Cecilia Grande spoke during the Thursday press conference about her patients’ fears

Under Florida’s six-week abortion ban, some of her pregnant patients are scared that their lives will be at risk if they suffer a miscarriage or have complications. Others are terrified that they will miss out on their dream of becoming parents if they can’t access IVF.

“I have patients who have waited years to become mothers, but their only option was pregnancy through in vitro, a miracle for so many families,” the Miami doctor said. “Now they’re afraid they’ll never be able to start a family.”

Others are scared that the Supreme Court’s next target will be birth control following the end of Roe v. Wade, Grande said.

Abortion rights is becoming a rallying cry for Democrats who are pushing for Amendment 4 to pass this November to limit government intervention on abortion.