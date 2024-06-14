June 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats accuse Rick Scott of hurting women with IVF, contraception votes

Gabrielle RussonJune 14, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Donald Trump backs Laurel Lee months after calling for a GOP Primary challenge

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Anthony Sabatini leaves CD 11 contest after Donald Trump backs Daniel Webster

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Tim Thomas jumps into SD 19 GOP Primary against Randy Fine

rick scott
Democrats held a virtual press conference to attack Scott.

Democrats are attacking U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for voting in line with other Republicans against bills protecting access to contraception and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“We need to remember that Rick Scott’s attacks on reproductive freedom is not just about politics. His policies have real and dangerous effects on the health and well-being of women across Florida,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said during a virtual press conference. “He needs to be held accountable.”

The bills to protect IVF and contraception both failed to advance as Senate Republicans blocked them. Democrats had bought up the measures to prove a point with voters in an election year as some states — including Florida — have abortion right initiatives on the ballots. Scott is also up for re-election, with former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell his leading Democratic challenger.

Scott responded to the attack on X. “While Senate Democrats spent this week lying about Republicans’ support of IVF, the American people know the truth — IVF is legal across our nation, and every Senate Republican supports IVF,” Scott said.

“And for my family, it’s personal as my youngest daughter is currently undergoing IVF treatment to grow her family.”

Fried said Scott was putting politics in front of his own family.

Cecilia Grande spoke during the Thursday press conference about her patients’ fears

Under Florida’s six-week abortion ban, some of her pregnant patients are scared that their lives will be at risk if they suffer a miscarriage or have complications. Others are terrified that they will miss out on their dream of becoming parents if they can’t access IVF.

“I have patients who have waited years to become mothers, but their only option was pregnancy through in vitro, a miracle for so many families,” the Miami doctor said. “Now they’re afraid they’ll never be able to start a family.”

Others are scared that the Supreme Court’s next target will be birth control following the end of Roe v. Wade, Grande said.

Abortion rights is becoming a rallying cry for Democrats who are pushing for Amendment 4 to pass this November to limit government intervention on abortion.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump backs Laurel Lee months after calling for a GOP Primary challenge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories