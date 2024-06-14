Donald Trump backs Laurel Lee months after calling for a GOP Primary challenge

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee has earned a critical endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The support came months after the de facto leader of the party called for a Republican Primary challenge against the freshman Congresswoman.

“Congresswoman Laurel Lee is an incredible representative for the fantastic people of Florida’s 15th Congressional District,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account. “Laurel is working hard to Secure our Border, Fight Inflation, Defend our Wonderful Military and Veterans, Promote Election Integrity, and Expand American Jobs and the Economy. Laurel Lee has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

He never mentioned in the post that as recently as March, he called for a “great MAGA Republican” to step forward to oust Lee. But he notably has not become further involved in the race since two anti-establishment Republicans filed, citing his request for candidates.

Trump’s initial call for an opponent came after Lee, a former Florida Secretary of State under Gov. Ron DeSantis, was the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse DeSantis over Trump for President this cycle. DeSantis suspended his campaign after a poor showing in Iowa, at which point Lee immediately endorsed Trump.

She cheered Trump’s change of heart as well.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement,” she posted on X. “When he is elected in November, I vow to work alongside him as an America-first conservative to reverse the policies of the (Joe) Biden administration, including the crisis at our southern border.”

Trump issued his endorsement the same day he met with congressional Republicans in Washington, and Lee posted a photograph of herself with the presumptive GOP nominee for President.

Of note, Trump also endorsed U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster the same day, which prompted the Clermont Republican’s most serious GOP challenger to drop out. Anthony Sabatini said he will instead run for Lake County Commission.

But it was not immediately apparent that the same result would unfold in CD 15, where two Republicans qualified against Lee after Trump initially issued his call for an opponent.

James Judge shifted from challenging Bilirakis in a Republican Primary to taking on Lee days after Trump expressed the desire for an alternative Republican. He called Lee’s record “shockingly terrible.”

“I am running to end the anarchy at the southern border, restore law-and-order nationwide, balance the budget and pay down our national debt, something the Congresswoman has demonstrated she is adamantly against,” Judge said.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Barbosa, a Plant City Republican who once ran for Congress in California, also filed and has campaigned on unwavering support of even Trump’s most controversial stances. Those include a claim the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen and an assertion that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a “setup.”

After Trump announced his endorsement of Lee, Barbosa committed to continuing her fight against Lee.

“This isn’t about Trump. It’s about fair representation,” she posted on X. “Our district deserves a rep who does not side with Democrats on key votes.”

Judge still had Trump’s old Truth Social post calling for a Primary challenger pinned at the top of his social media feed after the endorsement.

Democrat Pat Kemp also qualified to run in the district.