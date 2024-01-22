Laurel Lee endorses Donald Trump after Ron DeSantis suspends his campaign

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee was the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse Ron DeSantis for President. Now she’s following his lead and backing former President Donald Trump.

“Our country needs a conservative leader in the White House,” said Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican.

“While I was proud to support my former boss, Ron DeSantis, during his campaign, I have great faith in the leadership and proven track record of President Trump. He is the candidate who can unite Republicans, reverse the horrendous open border policies of Joe Biden, and take back the presidency for conservatives. President Trump has my endorsement and my full support.”

Lee announced her support a day after DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign. She notably served as DeSantis’ Secretary of State over most of his first term as Governor. She left the position in 2022 to run for Congress and won in a new district created by a new congressional map the Governor’s staff crafted.

Last April, she became the first — and ultimately, only — member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back DeSantis’ run for President.

At the time, Trump was making a clear play to shore up support from U.S. Representatives in his and DeSantis’ home state of Florida. That stepped up in the days leading toward the New Hampshire Primary, when U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack and Scott Franklin all endorsed Trump over DeSantis, some just hours before DeSantis called it quits.

“I fully endorse Donald J. Trump to be our Republican nominee,” Franklin tweeted on Sunday morning. “We must reject the failed schemes of Joe Biden and unite our party around the proven policies and tested leadership of Donald Trump. The stakes couldn’t be higher. The future of our Republic depends on it.”

No members of Florida’s congressional delegation have endorsed Haley. At this point, 18 of 20 Republican U.S. Representatives from the state have endorsed Trump. Only U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar, both Miami-Dade Republicans, remain silent on the GOP nomination.