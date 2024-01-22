Jimmy Patronis touts bill to give $5M to Donald Trump for ‘political discrimination’

Former President Donald Trump could receive $5 million from Florida coffers if Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ proposal to pay his legal fees over alleged “political discrimination” passes the Legislature.

Patronis previously called for the fund to be set up after Trump was hit with indictments and charges relating to several allegations in various jurisdictions. Now, he’s touting the filing of a pair of bills (SB 1738, SB 1740) that would put the plan into practice.

“We’ve got a Florida Man — Donald Trump — running for President, and he’s facing ongoing legal challenges from Democrats in New York, Washington DC, and Atlanta,” Patronis said in a released statement.

“The Left is really good at weaponizing the courts, and because President (Joe) Biden is so unpopular, they’re not just trying to beat Trump at the ballot box, they’re trying to throw him behind bars, which is outrageous.”

Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican, is sponsoring the measures. She takes issue not only with the prosecutors leveling the charges, but with courts and election officials in Colorado and Maine.

Those states determined Trump was not qualified for the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s prohibition against candidates who “engaged in rebellion” against the country over his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that attempted to overturn the 2020 election that Trump lost. The moves to knock Trump off the ballot, however, are under appeal.

“We’re in the midst of an historic moment where we’re watching an election that’s trying to be stolen by Left wing prosecutors, the Biden Administration and even Blue States,” Garcia said. “They’re not trying to win at the ballot box; they’re trying to keep President Trump off the ballot by weaponizing the courts.”

Under the bills, up to $5 million from a fund that gives public money to qualified statewide candidates would go to a Florida resident who is “subject to political discrimination to pay for legal fees.” Those funds come from fees paid by candidates for political office. The Department of Financial Services, which Patronis oversees, would have “the sole authority to determine if a person has been subject to political discrimination.”

That money would be replenished by voluntary donations made by residents when they renew their driver’s license. The “Defending Freedom Fighters Trust Fund” would be one of 22 options of nonprofit groups to donate to on the renewal form.

Two weeks into the 2024 Legislative Session, the bills haven’t received a hearing in the Senate and no companion bills have yet been filed in the House.

Trump is facing a civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James over his alleged inflation of his net worth on official documents to get lower insurance premiums and better loan terms. The case is ongoing.

He also faces a series of charges, including filing false documents, making false statements and conspiracy over his part in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The case was brought in August by Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis. The trial is ongoing.

Special Counsel Jack Smith also brought separate federal conspiracy charges related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. A trial is scheduled for March 4 but could be delayed.

Smith also leveled 40 charges against Trump stemming from his possession of classified documents and his alleged attempts to obstruct justice. The scheduled May 20 date for the trial could also be postponed.

Trump was indicted in March 2023 over falsifying business records to cover up his “hush payments” to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. A trial is scheduled for March but could be delayed.

Trump will attempt to navigate his legal issues as he continues a GOP Primary campaign where he must face down Nikki Haley, the last serious Republican challenger now that Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race, before potentially facing President Biden in the General Election.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.