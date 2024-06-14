Tim Thomas jumps into SD 19 GOP Primary against Randy Fine

Melbourne City Council member Tim Thomas has jumped into an open Senate contest. That likely means a most robust Republican Primary in Senate District 19.

Thomas goes up against Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican who already sits on more than $1 million in cash on hand. Republican Chuck Sheridan has also filed for the seat but has raised no money since entering earlier this year.

Thomas’ entry comes a day before the qualifying deadline for Florida legislative races, and two days after Robyn Hattaway, seemingly Fine’s most serious foe, backed out of the race.

Thomas first won election to the Melbourne City Council in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. His current term ends this year.

He also sits on the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Board, according to his City Hall bio. He served in the Alabama National Guard and for 23 years in the Army. Following his retirement in 2010, he was hired by Viera High School to establish an Army JROTC program there. Wife Heather Thomas is a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

As far as a political background, Thomas in the 1980s worked for Alabama gubernatorial candidate Guy Hunt’s campaign, when he became the first Republican to win election as Alabama Governor since Reconstruction. Hunt was forced to resign in 1993 following a felony conviction for misuse of campaign funds.

Democrat Vance Ahrens has also qualified for the race, but the region’s next Senator will likely be the winner of the GOP Primary in the deep red district.

More than 63% of SD 19 voters supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022, and 57% of voters there backed Donald Trump for President in 2020.

Of note, Fine already has the endorsement of a number of key Republican figures, including Trump. But many have speculated about whether DeSantis would recruit another Republican to challenge Fine. While Fine and DeSantis were previously allies, the two had a high-profile falling out last year following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

Fine had previously endorsed DeSantis for President, but shifted his support to Trump while accusing DeSantis of failing to enforce antisemitism laws in Florida, including ones sponsored by Fine in the Legislature.

The winner will succeed Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican who faces term limits and is running for the House this cycle.