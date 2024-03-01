March 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump endorses Randy Fine for SD 19

Jacob OglesMarch 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

House upvotes transparency rules for foreign social media platforms

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes tax cut package, setting stage for Senate talks

HeadlinesInfluence

New social media ban proposal would allow parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds

Fine, Randy
After the lawmaker led colleagues jumping onto the Trump Train, the ex-President has returned the favor.

Rep. Randy Fine earned national attention switching his 2024 presidential endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump. Now, Trump is returning the favor.

The front-runner for the presidential nomination endorsed Fine in his own bid for the Florida Senate.

“Florida State Representative Randy Fine is a Warrior who will stand up to anyone to advance the America First agenda,” Trump said. “One of our only elected Jewish Republicans, he stands with me for an America that brings Peace through Strength, and an Economy that works for our Nation’s families. I need him in the Florida Senate, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The Palm Bay Republican, who filed for an open Senate seat last year, embraced the support.

“Under President Trump, this country had extraordinary successes — a secure border, low inflation, and a safer world, with Islamic terror at bay,” Fine said. “Under Joe Biden, our country is literally falling apart, and I will be proud to fight alongside President Trump to Make America Great Again… Again.”

Fine faces Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan in a Republican Primary in Senate District 19, with Democrat Vance Ahrens filed as well. Incumbent Sen. Debbie Mayfield cannot run for the seat again this cycle thanks to term limits.

Fine enjoys a significant financial; advantage in the race, and has raised more than $1.5 million to run.

Earlier this year, he was the first Florida lawmaker who had initially endorsed DeSantis but jumped ship, citing frustration with the Governor’s handling of rising antisemitism in the state. His change in allegiance in the 2024 presidential contest seemingly prompted a number of colleagues to also consider the jump.

Many did a couple weeks later at the Republican Party of Florida’s Freedom Summit, joining Trump onstage in Orlando.

Of course, DeSantis has since suspended his presidential campaign after a poor showing in Iowa, and Trump has won every delegate contest so far.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReal estate advocacy group backs changes to foreign land-buying crackdown law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more