Donald Trump endorses Randy Fine for SD 19

Rep. Randy Fine earned national attention switching his 2024 presidential endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump. Now, Trump is returning the favor.

The front-runner for the presidential nomination endorsed Fine in his own bid for the Florida Senate.

“Florida State Representative Randy Fine is a Warrior who will stand up to anyone to advance the America First agenda,” Trump said. “One of our only elected Jewish Republicans, he stands with me for an America that brings Peace through Strength, and an Economy that works for our Nation’s families. I need him in the Florida Senate, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The Palm Bay Republican, who filed for an open Senate seat last year, embraced the support.

“Under President Trump, this country had extraordinary successes — a secure border, low inflation, and a safer world, with Islamic terror at bay,” Fine said. “Under Joe Biden, our country is literally falling apart, and I will be proud to fight alongside President Trump to Make America Great Again… Again.”

Fine faces Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan in a Republican Primary in Senate District 19, with Democrat Vance Ahrens filed as well. Incumbent Sen. Debbie Mayfield cannot run for the seat again this cycle thanks to term limits.

Fine enjoys a significant financial; advantage in the race, and has raised more than $1.5 million to run.

Earlier this year, he was the first Florida lawmaker who had initially endorsed DeSantis but jumped ship, citing frustration with the Governor’s handling of rising antisemitism in the state. His change in allegiance in the 2024 presidential contest seemingly prompted a number of colleagues to also consider the jump.

Many did a couple weeks later at the Republican Party of Florida’s Freedom Summit, joining Trump onstage in Orlando.

Of course, DeSantis has since suspended his presidential campaign after a poor showing in Iowa, and Trump has won every delegate contest so far.