February 6, 2024
Randy Fine boasts $1.5M in cash on hand for Senate bid

Jacob OglesFebruary 6, 20243min0

RANDY FINE
The Representative collected in the six figures before the Legislative Session began.

Republican Randy Fine has more than $1.5 million in cash on hand for his Senate run.

The Palm Bay Republican, who last year announced a campaign for an open seat in Senate District 19, has money raised between his campaign account and a dedicated political committee.

The sitting Representative cannot raise money during the ongoing Legislative Session, but collected the funds through the close of 2023. He also raised more than six figures in the first week of 2023, before Session began.

“As Session hits full swing, I am humbled by the overwhelming financial support my Senate campaign has received,” Fine said in a statement. “With record support not only coming from Brevard but from all corners of the state, it is clear that everyone agrees that #ItsGoingToBeFine.”

Campaign funds already showed he has a strong financial advantage over Primary opponent Robyn Hattaway, just looking at direct contributions to his campaign. On that front, he had raised close to $21,000 in the fourth quarter alone to her near $8,100.

But combine that with funds from the Fine-controlled Friends of Randy Fine committee and the totals ring in much higher.

In the fourth quarter, the committee raised another $273,000, bringing Fine’s combined fundraising over three months to about $293,000. Additionally, Fine said he raised another $122,000 during Session. Official records are not yet available with the Division of Elections on fundraising conducted since the start of the year.

Pull out expenses from both accounts and he wrapped the year with almost $1.53 million in cash.

By comparison, Hattaway’s campaign closed 2023 with $48,000. Her committee, Friends of Robyn Hattaway, also collected $5,000 in the quarter, and closed the year with $6,022 in cash on hand.

Hattaway does not face any moratorium on fundraising and has not announced any 2024 totals to date.

Republican Chuck Sheridan also filed for the seat on Feb. 1 but has reported no campaign activity so far.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

