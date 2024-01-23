January 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Randy Fine closes year with double the cash of Robyn Hattaway

Jacob OglesJanuary 23, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Monique Worrell closed 2023 with $120K in the bank

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis isn’t ruling out 2028 run

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ voters ‘checked out’ long before he got out of 2024 race

Fine, Randy
He raised some $134K over the course of 2023.

Rep. Randy Fine closed 2023 with more than six figures in cash on hand for his Senate raise. Meanwhile, Primary opponent Robyn Hattaway ended the year with nearly $50,000 in the bank.

Fine, who announced early last year he was running in Senate District 19, raised substantial sums through the end of the year. In the fourth quarter, he raised close to $21,000, while spending just over $1,000.

That brought his total fundraising for the year to almost $134,000. Subtract spending and he wrapped the year with more than $121,000 in cash on hand.

The fundraising reports do not include the run-up to the 2024 Legislative Session, when sitting lawmakers face a prohibition on raising money.

Donors giving Fine maximum donations of $1,000 included the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Duke Energy, the Florida CPA Political Action Committee and Black Investments.

Hattaway, a lawyer with her roots in Brevard County, filed last March. She raised less than half of Fine’s total, but likely more than the lawmaker can ignore while running for an open seat.

During the fourth quarter, Hattaway reported nearly $8,100 in new donations but spent more than $1,200 of that. Maximum donors to her campaign include Astronaut Properties, Genesis VII and Architectural Specialties of Brevard.

She closed the quarter with more than $48,000.

Fine and Hattaway face off in a Republican Primary on Aug. 20, assuming both candidates qualify. The winner is expected to face Democrat Vance Ahrens. This district, however, leans heavily Republican. In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis won more than 63% of the vote in the district.

Ahrens raised just under $2,800 for the seat over the course of 2023 and spent just under $1,700. She closed the year with about $1,100 in cash on hand.

The candidates are running to succeed Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican, who cannot run again thanks to term limits.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis isn't ruling out 2028 run

nextMonique Worrell closed 2023 with $120K in the bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories