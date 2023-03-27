Robyn Hattaway files for open SD 19 seat

It looks like there will be a Republican Primary to succeed Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

Lawyer Robyn Hattaway filed for the open Senate District 19 seat. She billed herself as a “commonsense conservative” ready to lead.

“The hard work of conservative champions Debbie Mayfield and Ron DeSantis has put Florida on the right track,” the Merritt Island Republican said. “I’ll continue to fight for the issues that matter to our Space Coast neighbors, like cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon, defending our constitutional freedoms, expanding parental rights, and building a workforce that drives Florida’s economy into the future.”

Hattaway’s entry into the race sets up a battle with Rep. Randy Fine, who has already raised nearly $1 million for a run.

The newly filed candidate boasts roots in Brevard County and is prominent as a lawyer focused on real estate and business transactions. She’s married to Dr. Aaron Hattaway, a physician. The couple has two children.

Hattaway works as a partner at the Lacey Lyons Rezanka law firm in Rockledge. Her professional profile notes she has graduated from Lead Brevard, where she’s now on the board of directors, and WeVenture’s Athena NextGen Women’s Leadership Program. She also serves on the board for the Titusville Chamber of Commerce.

A member of the Florida Bar in good standing, she serves on the Bar’s Health Law and Business Law Sections.

“Attorney Hattaway believes strongly in volunteer work and has contributed to her local communities through such organizations as Brevard Public Schools, Literacy for Adults in Brevard, LEAD Brevard, Brevard Art Museum Council of 100, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), Florida Supreme Court Justice Teaching Program, and 2-1-1 Brevard,” her biography states.

Hattaway attended Emory Law School, graduating in 2001 and joining the Georgia Bar there, where she is still licensed to practice. She previously attended the University of Texas, graduating with a bachelor’s in Government and Sociology in 1997.