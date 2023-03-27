March 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Robyn Hattaway files for open SD 19 seat
Robyn Hattaway.

Jacob OglesMarch 27, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House subcommittee greenlights $100M Florida Forever plan

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.27.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Brad Levine to FAU board of trustees

Hattaway Headshot
That sets up a GOP Primary against Randy Fine.

It looks like there will be a Republican Primary to succeed Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

Lawyer Robyn Hattaway filed for the open Senate District 19 seat. She billed herself as a “commonsense conservative” ready to lead.

“The hard work of conservative champions Debbie Mayfield and Ron DeSantis has put Florida on the right track,” the Merritt Island Republican said. “I’ll continue to fight for the issues that matter to our Space Coast neighbors, like cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon, defending our constitutional freedoms, expanding parental rights, and building a workforce that drives Florida’s economy into the future.”

Hattaway’s entry into the race sets up a battle with Rep. Randy Fine, who has already raised nearly $1 million for a run.

The newly filed candidate boasts roots in Brevard County and is prominent as a lawyer focused on real estate and business transactions. She’s married to Dr. Aaron Hattaway, a physician. The couple has two children.

Hattaway works as a partner at the Lacey Lyons Rezanka law firm in Rockledge. Her professional profile notes she has graduated from Lead Brevard, where she’s now on the board of directors, and WeVenture’s Athena NextGen Women’s Leadership Program. She also serves on the board for the Titusville Chamber of Commerce.

A member of the Florida Bar in good standing, she serves on the Bar’s Health Law and Business Law Sections.

“Attorney Hattaway believes strongly in volunteer work and has contributed to her local communities through such organizations as Brevard Public Schools, Literacy for Adults in Brevard, LEAD Brevard, Brevard Art Museum Council of 100, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), Florida Supreme Court Justice Teaching Program, and 2-1-1 Brevard,” her biography states.

Hattaway attended Emory Law School, graduating in 2001 and joining the Georgia Bar there, where she is still licensed to practice. She previously attended the University of Texas, graduating with a bachelor’s in Government and Sociology in 1997.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis reappoints Brad Levine to FAU board of trustees

nextSixty Days for 3.27.23 — A prime-time look at the 2023 Legislative Regular Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories