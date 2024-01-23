January 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Monique Worrell closed 2023 with $120K in the bank
Image via Facebook

Jacob OglesJanuary 23, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Randy Fine closes year with double the cash of Robyn Hattaway

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis isn’t ruling out 2028 run

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ voters ‘checked out’ long before he got out of 2024 race

Monique Worrell
A suspension hasn't slowed the Democrat's fundraising down.

Being suspended as State Attorney didn’t hurt Monique Worrell’s fundraising edge as she seeks a second term.

The Orlando Democrat raised upward of $147,000 over 2023, including nearly $15,000 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Republican opponent Seth Hyman raised just under $42,000 for the year, with just over $3,800 coming in between Oct. 1 and the end of the year.

While Worrell didn’t officially launch her campaign until last week, and fundraising since then wasn’t reflected in her most recent report, she raised money throughout the year.

While the bulk of Worrell’s money came in early in the year, she saw a massive surge in grassroots donations in the month of August, beginning the day Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her, alleging she was soft on crime.

Out of nearly 2,000 individual contributions over the course of 2023, more than 1,500 individual contributions came between Aug. 9 and the end of the month. Those checks represented upward of $52,000, more than a third of her total for the year.

But the money didn’t stop at the end of August. She raised another nearly $15,000 over the last three months of the year, though she also spent upward of $13,000. More than $7,000 of that went to Fall Campaign, a fundraising consultant in Kansas.

Meanwhile, Hyman over the last quarter of 2023 raised more than $3,800 and spent more than $3,500 of it.

He has put $10,000 of his own money toward the candidate in the form of a candidate loan. Even with that, heavy spending has left the Republican with just over $2,700 in cash on hand at the close of the year to Worrell’s upward of $120,000.

We still haven’t heard from one potential candidate. DeSantis appointed Andrew Bain to serve as State Attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit following Worrell’s suspension. But he has yet to file as a candidate for State Attorney this year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRandy Fine closes year with double the cash of Robyn Hattaway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories