Monique Worrell formally launches bid to return as Orange-Osceola State Attorney

Monique Worrell formally launched her election campaign to return as State Attorney in Orange and Osceola counties after being suspended.

“From Day 1, I used my voice to make powerful changes, all while contributing to a significant decrease in crime in the Ninth Judicial Circuit,” the Orlando Democrat said. “I made a promise to prosecute dangerous criminals, crack down on corruption and identify programs that serve to rehabilitate the citizens of our community, and I did just that.”

Worrell also bumped heads with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last August suspended her from office, and has since boasted across the country about suspended prosecutors backed by progressive donor George Soros.

Worrell challenged that suspension with the Florida Supreme Court in a still-unresolved case.

She won a four-year term in 2020, coming out on top for a then-open seat in a crowded Democratic field.

A launch video includes testimony from crime victims praising the prosecutor, and supporters criticizing the Governor. Worrell promises to stop the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Since then, she’s had public disagreements with law enforcement, including with Democratic sheriffs in Orange and Osceola counties, regarding prosecution rates.

But she said the adversity directed at her office won’t go unanswered.

“We are in for a fight against a broken system and those who don’t want it to change,” Worrell said. “It’s a fight I’m confident we can win, and that’s why I am running for re-election as your State Attorney.”

Notably, Worrell is taking a different political posture than Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, the only other State Attorney suspended by DeSantis.

Last week, an appellate court heard Warren’s suspension challenge and said a lower court erred in saying it could not reverse DeSantis’ suspension, and said DeSantis rhetoric about Warren and Worrell revealed political motivation. Warren has now asked a court to expedite his remanded case and reinstate him with haste.

Worrell’s suspension came after Warren’s, and thus so did her legal challenge, which could benefit from a ruling in Warren’s favor.

But Warren has so far opted not to seek re-election out of concern DeSantis could find a new reason to suspend him. That decision came before the appellate court found in his favor. That ruling may or may not impact his decision.

Worrell filed for re-election in February last year, before her suspension. Her Tuesday announcement marks the formal launch of her campaign.

She faces Republican Seth Hyman.