January 16, 2024
In distant third place in New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis presses for debate nonetheless

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 16, 20243min3

DeSantis press SC
'This is a time-honored tradition.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is as low as 4% in some New Hampshire polling, but he continues to contend the two front-runners should debate him before next week’s Primary.

“This is a time-honored tradition that you debate in New Hampshire the week before the New Hampshire Primary. So I plan on being there on Thursday,” DeSantis said about the WMUR debate scheduled, but so far with only a commitment from the Florida Governor.

“I understand why Nikki Haley doesn’t want to debate and yes, Donald Trump should debate as well. But either way, I’m going to be there. And so I hope both of them come, but I think that she doesn’t want to debate because the last debate that we did together, you know, didn’t go well for her,” DeSantis said in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Governor’s comments follow a social media post in which he made related claims.

“Nikki Haley is afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions such as how she got rich off Boeing after giving them millions in taxpayer handouts as governor of South Carolina. The reality is that she is not running for the nomination, she’s running to be Trump’s VP. I won’t snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments. I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”

Haley says she won’t debate unless Trump does.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” Haley said. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Tom

    January 16, 2024 at 3:04 pm

    He’ll look a bit foolish sitting there arguing with himself but hey, it keep him out of Florida.

    Reply

    • Boots DeSantis

      January 16, 2024 at 3:05 pm

      Let’s get the white boots out!

      Reply

  • Marvin M.

    January 16, 2024 at 3:32 pm

    “I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”
    I bet you do, Ron. You probably need podiums to make you look taller. Maybe you meant “lecterns” not podiums?
    Look, I agree, Trump should debate but the entitled man baby has said “No” and apparently no one can force him to do anything, and until people start holding Trump accountable, he is going to continue to get his way.
    So, Nikki, since Trump refuses to debate, I guess by your own words you won’t be doing any more debates because you are not going to win the Republican nomination. Trump’s the one you have to beat. No, we don’t need to see you and DeSantis yapping at each other anymore. But Trump is a Grade A Bomb Thrower and y’all should have known that before you entered the race. Huge mistake to not have gone after him much earlier. I think now it’s too late.

    Reply

