In distant third place in New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis presses for debate nonetheless

Gov. Ron DeSantis is as low as 4% in some New Hampshire polling, but he continues to contend the two front-runners should debate him before next week’s Primary.

“This is a time-honored tradition that you debate in New Hampshire the week before the New Hampshire Primary. So I plan on being there on Thursday,” DeSantis said about the WMUR debate scheduled, but so far with only a commitment from the Florida Governor.

“I understand why Nikki Haley doesn’t want to debate and yes, Donald Trump should debate as well. But either way, I’m going to be there. And so I hope both of them come, but I think that she doesn’t want to debate because the last debate that we did together, you know, didn’t go well for her,” DeSantis said in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Governor’s comments follow a social media post in which he made related claims.

“Nikki Haley is afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions such as how she got rich off Boeing after giving them millions in taxpayer handouts as governor of South Carolina. The reality is that she is not running for the nomination, she’s running to be Trump’s VP. I won’t snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments. I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”

Haley says she won’t debate unless Trump does.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” Haley said. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”