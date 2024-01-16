January 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis at 4% in New Hampshire, his worst performance in any poll yet

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 16, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

AARP Florida report: Drop in nursing hours increased hospitalizations for nursing residents

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis thinks Americans are too out of shape for a military draft

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Ballard Partners adds Anthony Williams as it expands to Sacramento

DeSantis NH
It's a 2-person race in the Granite State and the Governor is a distant third.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to New Hampshire Tuesday, but a new poll finds him with much less support of either of the two front-runners in the GOP presidential race.

The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%, with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump tied at 40%.

The survey of 406 Republicans and 194 independents, taken Jan. 12 through Jan. 15, is the latest to suggest that the Governor is headed toward a very distant third place in the first-in-the-nation Primary.

Every New Hampshire poll shows DeSantis way behind Haley and Trump.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Chris Christie was at 9% before dropping out. Ramaswamy has also just dropped out, meanwhile.

An Emerson College survey that came out Thursday showed the Governor had 7% support.

Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

DeSantis will be in Claremont, New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, with a CNN town hall and other stops in the state to follow. But with a two-person race at the top and low single digit polling, getting the kind of attention he did in previous visits to the state may be challenging even after Iowa’s second-place finish.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHard freeze warning posted for North Florida as polar front blasts state

nextRon DeSantis blasts Joe Biden, Nikki Haley

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 16, 2024 at 12:11 pm

    Vivek’s finally out, so if Rhonda just drops out earlier rather than later, he can go enjoy being Florida’s Governor for two more years while perhaps saving the USA from a second Old Man Biden term if the GOP runs Haley on the ticket on November instead of whiny loser, living the past, deranged and unhinged, Old Man Trump

    Rhonda, you in it for Rhonda or for the USA? If you’re in it for the USA, it’s time to drop out and leave it to Haley, the only G0P candidate who could potentially win in November.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories