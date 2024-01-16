Poll: Ron DeSantis at 4% in New Hampshire, his worst performance in any poll yet

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to New Hampshire Tuesday, but a new poll finds him with much less support of either of the two front-runners in the GOP presidential race.

The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%, with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump tied at 40%.

The survey of 406 Republicans and 194 independents, taken Jan. 12 through Jan. 15, is the latest to suggest that the Governor is headed toward a very distant third place in the first-in-the-nation Primary.

Every New Hampshire poll shows DeSantis way behind Haley and Trump.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Chris Christie was at 9% before dropping out. Ramaswamy has also just dropped out, meanwhile.

An Emerson College survey that came out Thursday showed the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

DeSantis will be in Claremont, New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon, with a CNN town hall and other stops in the state to follow. But with a two-person race at the top and low single digit polling, getting the kind of attention he did in previous visits to the state may be challenging even after Iowa’s second-place finish.