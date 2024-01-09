January 9, 2024
Yet another New Hampshire poll finds Ron DeSantis in single digits

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 9, 20242min0

DeSantis NH NBD
Still, it's better for the Governor than another poll that came out Tuesday.

Granite State surveys continue to show a rocky road ahead for Ron DeSantis in the first-in-the-nation Primary state.

However, even though the Florida Governor is still below double digits in the latest survey of 1,000 New Hampshire voters from Suffolk University and the Boston Globe, the numbers here are actually better for him than some recent surveys.

DeSantis is cemented in fourth place in this poll, with 8%. This puts him well ahead of fifth place Vivek Ramaswamy (2%) and within striking distance of third-place Chris Christie (12%).

He’s way behind second place Nikki Haley (26%) and former President Donald Trump, who leads with 46% support.

DeSantis struggles most with early Generation X voters and late Boomers, with 4% support among those voters aged 50 to 64. He also isn’t the choice of those with high school diplomas or less, with just 3% support among that cohort.

DeSantis is usually the top second choice candidate, but here it’s Ramaswamy, whose 19% is 2 points ahead of the Governor.

Though fourth place certainly is underwhelming, the Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

