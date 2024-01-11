January 11, 2024
Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy ties Ron DeSantis for third place in New Hampshire
Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis. Images via AP.

Ramaswamy DeSantis
The 2 are way behind Donald Trump, Nikki Haley.

New polling of the Granite State shows Florida’s Governor in a dead heat for third place in the Republican Presidential Primary.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. They trail Donald Trump (45%), Nikki Haley (31%) and Chris Christie (9%). Christie, of course, has now dropped out.

The write-up of the poll makes it clear that Trump’s presence in the race is affecting the two lowest-polling candidates. It notes that “78% of Haley supporters and 100% of Christie supporters have an unfavorable impression of Trump, while 76% of DeSantis supporters and 74% of Ramaswamy supporters have a favorable impression of Trump.”

DeSantis is above water overall with GOP Primary voters, with 53% approval against 43% disapproval.

This poll is actually worse for DeSantis than an Emerson College survey that came out earlier Thursday, in which the Governor had 7% support.

This continues a trend of bad polls for him with less than two weeks before the first-in-the-nation Primary.

Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

