Ron DeSantis continues to calibrate his messaging about the indictment of Donald Trump.
The Governor addressed Republicans at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Harrisburg where he again tweaked his verbiage about the indictment in the only new material in his speech.
DeSantis painted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as yet another George Soros prosecutor, while not mentioning Trump by name.
“And now you have this Manhattan District Attorney who, his whole platform when he got elected, was that he was going to downgrade as many felonies as possible to misdemeanors. He was going to keep as many people out of jail … as many habitual criminals as possible. And he was going to go light on all these things as part of criminal justice reform,” said DeSantis.
“So that’s his posture! He doesn’t want to charge people with felonies. So now he turns around, purely for political purposes, and indicts a former President on misdemeanor offenses that they’re straining to try to convert into felonies. That is when you know that the law has been weaponized for political purposes,” DeSantis added.
“That is when you know that the left is using that to target their political opponents,” DeSantis said, drawing applause. “And I can tell you this: these Soros DAs are a menace to society, a menace to the rule of law.”
The Governor said similar things in Long Island in the evening, calling the case against Trump “flimsy,” without mentioning him by name again. But he added a little shiv.
“Even if it’s true, it’s only a misdemeanor,” DeSantis said, offering some backhanded praise.
DeSantis has struggled with messaging about Trump’s impending indictment, falling in line with Republicans in a tweet late Thursday.
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis decried.
“The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis added.
Trump is expected to surrender voluntarily in New York, so that pledge not to assist may not add up to much.
Earlier this month, DeSantis struck a balance between condemning the expected indictment as spurious and political, while finding a way to drag Trump for “porn star hush money” allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels years ago. That “porn star hush money” trope has not recurred since.
“You’re talking about this situation, and like, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said in Panama City.
18 comments
Ocean Joe
April 2, 2023 at 12:28 pm
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis decried.”
But it was OK to use the legislature to punish Disney in order to support a political agenda.
Acid Head Ed AkA Mercury Ed
April 1, 2023 at 4:19 pm
He’s got more indictments coming so Ron DeSanctimonious is wasting his effort as usual… only trying to score political points before the orange ding dong hits the bottom of the ocean. Trumptanic has sunk. Just move on!
Mr. Haney
April 1, 2023 at 4:33 pm
How ironic given that DeSantis is owned and financed by Putin.
Bill McFired AkA Billy the Bamboozler
April 1, 2023 at 6:51 pm
And Russian troll Pushaw and Ashley Fentanyl Halloween candy Moody.🍬
tom palmer
April 1, 2023 at 4:39 pm
maybe the Jewish space lasers will strike Manhattan.
ScienceBLVR
April 1, 2023 at 9:40 pm
The fact that DeSantis claims anyone other than himself, is doing anything “purely for political purposes” is really the height of hoot hypocrisy! It will be interesting to see how the “Soros backed” antisemitic trope DeSantis throws out constantly plays when he visits Israel.
Linwood Wright
April 1, 2023 at 10:05 pm
He’s still not going to sleep with you, Ron.
dipshierus
April 2, 2023 at 12:20 am
George Soros grew up a pretend Nazi and he loved it. He got his first taste of power when his parents forged documents that denied their JEWISH heritage and sided with NAZIS. From a psychological standpoint this created a MONSTER named GEORGE SOROS. An absolutely demented crazed individual who is actually still, as he and his family did during WW2, secretly identifies as a Nazi, while accusing others as Nazis. Now, recall WW2 we as USA were at WAR with Germany and the Nazis, right? RIght. Now recall that during WW2, Soros and his familia were identifying as Nazis, they got a taste of power they never knew before this and that ignited a satanic desire for power from then on. Now recall AMERICA came in and destroyed GERMAN NAZIS along with the help of RUSSIA. Yes, dumbos like AOC can’t make this connection. RUSSIA helped the USA conquer NAZIS which is why SOROS backed freaks in the USA now don’t like RUSSIA and suupport the NAZIS in Ukraine. Oh, is this too much for your let’s see what the kartrashians’ are doing today mindset you damn fools you don’t know your history and even care yet you’re being led to the slaughter by one deranged man and others evil like him who are destroying your country. WAKE UP and LEARN SOMETHING. GEt off your fkg Facebook led by the dull normal china backed alien looking Zuckerburg and off Tik Tok, cuz tik tock AMERICA your time is short if you don’t all wake the F up. GET SOROS OUT OF USA NOW. He is still bitter that the USA conquered Nazi Germany because he thought this was his time to rule the world, and ever since then he’s been on a satanic mission to conquer the USA…that is his motive. VENGENGENCE. SOros hates the USA and has trained his children and others weak around him to hate and dismantle the USA for revenge for conquering Nazi Germany whom he and his family aligned with during WW2, Why do you think so many “antifa” aka SOros backed mentally ill college students have GERMAN last names? ANd have grandparents that were NAZIS? Or have you even bothered to check you damn fools.
Mr. Haney
April 2, 2023 at 7:12 am
moron
Blue Hair Bill McClure
April 2, 2023 at 8:09 am
👆 Report this neo nazi clown to FP for false information and anti-semitic conspiracy theory.
Tom
April 2, 2023 at 9:19 am
Maybe there is some upside to AI –
Bard, please translate this to english
“George Soros grew up a pretend Nazi and he loved it. He got his first taste of power when his parents forged documents that denied their JEWISH heritage and sided with NAZIS. From a psychological standpoint this created a MONSTER named GEORGE SOROS. An absolutely demented crazed individual who is actually still, as he and his family did during WW2, secretly identifies as a Nazi, while accusing others as Nazis. Now, recall WW2 we as USA were at WAR with Germany and the Nazis, right? RIght. Now recall that during WW2, Soros and his familia were identifying as Nazis, they got a taste of power they never knew before this and that ignited a satanic desire for power from then on. Now recall AMERICA came in and destroyed GERMAN NAZIS along with the help of RUSSIA. Yes, dumbos like AOC can’t make this connection. RUSSIA helped the USA conquer NAZIS which is why SOROS backed freaks in the USA now don’t like RUSSIA and suupport the NAZIS in Ukraine. Oh, is this too much for your let’s see what the kartrashians’ are doing today mindset you damn fools you don’t know your history and even care yet you’re being led to the slaughter by one deranged man and others evil like him who are destroying your country. WAKE UP and LEARN SOMETHING. GEt off your fkg Facebook led by the dull normal china backed alien looking Zuckerburg and off Tik Tok, cuz tik tock AMERICA your time is short if you don’t all wake the F up. GET SOROS OUT OF USA NOW. He is still bitter that the USA conquered Nazi Germany because he thought this was his time to rule the world, and ever since then he’s been on a satanic mission to conquer the USA…that is his motive. VENGENGENCE. SOros hates the USA and has trained his children and others weak around him to hate and dismantle the USA for revenge for conquering Nazi Germany whom he and his family aligned with during WW2, Why do you think so many “antifa” aka SOros backed mentally ill college students have GERMAN last names? ANd have grandparents that were NAZIS? Or have you even bothered to check you damn fools.”
View other drafts
The text you provided is a conspiracy theory about George Soros, a billionaire investor and philanthropist. The theory alleges that Soros was a Nazi collaborator during World War II, and that he is now using his wealth and power to destroy the United States. There is no evidence to support these claims. Soros has repeatedly denied any involvement with the Nazis, and his family has said that they were persecuted by the Nazis. The theory also alleges that Soros is behind the Antifa movement, which is a loosely organized group of anti-fascist activists. There is no evidence to support this claim either. Antifa is a decentralized movement with no single leader or organization.
The text you provided is full of inflammatory language and personal attacks. It is designed to make the reader feel angry and afraid. The author of the text is trying to convince the reader that Soros is a dangerous enemy who must be stopped. However, there is no evidence to support these claims. Soros is a legitimate businessman and philanthropist who has done nothing to warrant the accusations that have been made against him.
It is important to be critical of the information you see online. Not everything you read is true. Do your own research and make up your own mind about what you believe.
Billy the Bamboozler AkA Greaseball McSewer
April 2, 2023 at 10:48 am
👆 Report for spam and false information conspiracy theory. Report it all to FP.
Beth
April 2, 2023 at 6:29 am
Poor little Ronnie so delusional. He had no trouble saying his hero trump’s name when he was spreading his big lie and helping incite the insurrection which killed our police officers. They are two of a kind, corrupt, ignorant, greedy low life scum that have no business in any governmental position. Anyone supporting these traitorous losers is a fool.
tom palmer
April 2, 2023 at 9:42 am
btw, Soros is Hungarian, not German
Earl Pitts American
April 2, 2023 at 2:29 pm
Good afternoon America,
My crew of investigaters are following up on reports that George Soros has been dead for over six years and Soros former organization has been nothing but a conduit for dark anti American sabatoge on our great nation.
We’ve got a few locations most probable where Soros is burried and we are going to dig his old bones up and put an end to the Soros funding madness once and for all.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
Bill McFired and Thrice Divorced
April 2, 2023 at 10:57 pm
👆 Report to FP for false information, spam, and hate speech.
JD
April 3, 2023 at 9:22 am
Anyone else find it funny that DeSantis licks Trumps boots, while Trump lambasts him?
Like all bullies, MoRon Desantis is a wimp when it comes down to it, only picking on those weaker than himself.
Shameful.