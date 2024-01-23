Ron DeSantis isn’t ruling out 2028 run

Gov. Ron DeSantis left the presidential race after the first caucuses in Iowa this year. But in four years, he may run again, he said on the “Steve Deace Show.”
“We’ll see what the future holds,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said he viewed this year as “really a hinge point in American history and if we don’t get it right, you know, I don’t know what it’s going to look like in the future. So who knows?”
“When I was in Iowa, a lot of these folks that stuck with the President were very supportive of what I’ve done in Florida. They thought I was a good candidate,” DeSantis said. “I even had people say that, ‘You know, they think that I would even do better as President, but they felt that they owed (Donald) Trump another shot. And so I think we really made a strong impression.”
The Governor believes he’s “got a lot of support” going forward.
“Most of the people that supported me, whether activists, whether volunteers, whether fundraisers, you know, they’re all on board, you know, for what the future holds. So we’ll be active,” DeSantis promised.
“We’ll be exercising leadership down here in Florida and holding down the fort for freedom. And so we’ll see what the future holds. But I hope we can get a good result in 2024 because if we don’t, it’s going to be tough sledding for this country.”
If the “Left” is “unimpeded,” meanwhile, DeSantis said the country will “need states like Iowa and Florida to be the refuge.”
3 comments
PeterH
January 23, 2024 at 2:08 pm
Go and find gainful employment in the private sector for a change of pace.
DeSantis will NEVER win a National Election!
Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
Vote all Republicans out of office!
Nebraska Granny's
January 23, 2024 at 2:25 pm
This year is a hinge year in America, yes it sure is. Yet you felt you owed it to Donald Trump. He may not be guilty of all the crimes he is charged with, but he is certainly guilty of some of them. He’s a sinner like the rest of us. Remember that scowling, pouty face he gives in the courtroom? This is what you all want representing the USA? Ron DeSantis spoke specifics, Trump, platitudes, promising everything but will he deliver? He didn’t the last time, did he? Not completely. Four more years of Biden or Trump will mean disaster for this country, especially for the Constitution. Trump has promised to suspend the US Constitution for awhile. How long is ‘awhile’? Biden is no friend of the Constitution either with his plentiful use of Executive Orders. We need to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. There is still time.🇺🇸🤠
Nebraska Granny's
January 23, 2024 at 2:32 pm
PS. The President does take an oath to “protect and defend the Constitution ” just so he can grab power? That’s illegal. That’s treason. But by then it will be too late.😠🚑🇺🇸