April 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Randy Fine reports antisemitic flyer dropped at his home

Anne GeggisApril 23, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another 2024 hopeful says Ron DeSantis isn’t ‘conservative’ on Disney

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel

Randy Fine Titusville 1
The littering came a few days after the lawmaker was featured in Washington Post story about criminalizing this sort of incident.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine reported on Twitter that his son found birthday greetings for Adolf Hitler on his Brevard County driveway in a manner that mirrored similar antisemitic droppings in South Florida neighborhoods that are heavily Jewish.

Fine, who regularly references growing up Jewish on the House floor and in committee, posted a photo of the flyer showing Hitler, his date of birth — April 20, 1889 — and a clip art birthday cake. He said it was in a plastic bag weighted down with rocks Saturday morning.

“My 11-year-old son found this …” Fine tweeted about the flyer that also said in all caps under Hitler’s picture, “Died fighting the eternal enemy, the Jews.”

Fine’s tweet referenced legislation (HB 269) that would make dropping these messages a third-degree felony.

“Hope these animals had a good time,” Fine tweeted. “Soon enough this will get them sent to prison for five years. #NazisGoingToJail.”

Fine did not immediately return a Florida Politics call seeking more information.

The bill, “Public Nuisances,” won every vote in the House Thursday, ironically enough, Hitler’s birthday. Similar Senate legislation that Republican Alexis Calatayud introduced, has been substituted for the House version and currently awaits another hearing.

The bill would upgrade dropping materials with “religious or ethnic animus” from a littering citation to an act punishable with prison time.

Some have worried, however, that it violates the First Amendment right to free expression.

The dropping at FIne’s home in unincorporated Brevard County comes the same week that Fine was featured in a Washington Post story about the Volusia County Sheriff’s work to stop antisemitism.

“If they want to walk down the street, waving a sign, saying Randy Fine should be in the ovens, that is their right,” Fine is quoted in the article as saying. “But they can’t throw that sign in my front yard. And they can’t project that on my house.”

Fine also had a high-profile role as the House passed his bill that makes it a crime for venues to admit children to a “live performance” with prosthetic breasts and genitalia.

“There is evil in this world and we face it here today,” Fine said, as he closed on his controversial bill.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump defends push to restrict abortion rights after rebuke

nextAnother 2024 hopeful says Ron DeSantis isn't 'conservative' on Disney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more