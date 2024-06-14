Ed Buckley: Gov. DeSantis is right to invest in AI solutions in education

As co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Scholar Education, my passion and dedication are firmly rooted in using technology to enhance educational outcomes. We are committed to developing platforms powered by artificial intelligence to create a more personalized and effective learning experience for students and streamline administrative tasks for teachers.

With my background in leveraging technology to create impactful solutions, I congratulate Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature for wisely investing in The Able Trust High School Tech 2.0 program’s mission to empower students with disabilities and facilitate their successful transition into post-secondary education and the workforce.

The 2024-25 state budget recently signed by the Governor includes $1.4 million to significantly expand the meaningful work of The Able Trust, a 501(c)3 charity that promotes employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in Florida. Established by the Legislature in 1990, The Able Trust serves as the direct support organization for the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and it has a proven track record of providing opportunities for successful employment for thousands of Floridians with disabilities.

I am particularly impressed by the trust’s use of evidence-based strategies and its alignment with state educational goals. The direct services provided to students and their families are exemplary models of how we can use innovation to break down barriers and create pathways to success.

In fact, the program’s innovative approach to education mirrors our own at Scholar Education, where we focus on creating tools to adapt to the unique needs of every learner. The importance of providing specialized support to these students cannot be overstated; it is critical in removing barriers to their academic and future career choices.

At Scholar Education, we know firsthand how successful it can be to use AI-fueled education technology to create individual learning experiences that help both students and their teachers.

At Dayspring Academy, a New Port Richey charter school, teachers are using Scholar Education’s tool that employs data analytics and helps them reach sixth and seventh graders at their own specific levels. It customizes lesson plans and automatically feeds test scores into the program to further tailor teaching to each student.

The goal is to ease the burden on teachers and to make learning more comfortable for students who may be shy, have special needs or for whom English is not their first language.

It’s also fun: Our avatars, BaxterBot and Professor Bruce, are the face of the kid-friendly programs. The Berma doodles are inspired by my real-life pets and essentially create a virtual friend for students to learn with in the classroom.

Florida is fortunate to have a Governor and state lawmakers who recognize the role technology can play in providing specialized support and have invested in the Able Trust High School High Tech 2.0.

This invaluable program’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and equality in educational opportunities through evidence-based strategies is inspiring, and it reflects the transformative potential of working collaboratively on targeted educational initiatives to make a difference in the lives of all students.

Ed Buckley III, Ph.D., is co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Scholar Education based in Tampa, which leverages artificial intelligence to revolutionize the classroom experience for students and teachers.