Robyn Hattaway backs out of SD 19 race, leaving clearer GOP path for Randy Fine

Robyn Hattaway won’t run for the Senate District 19 seat, but will instead vie for a House seat in 2026. The move all but assures that Rep. Randy Fine will win the GOP nomination in the SD 19 race.

“It has become clear that there is not a viable path for me to serve in the State Senate this year,” said Hattaway, a lawyer and former Port Canaveral Commissioner, in a prepared statement.

Instead, she’ll run for the House District 31 seat, which covers northern Brevard County, including Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach and Merritt Island. The seat is currently held by Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, who will be term-limited in 2026, provided he wins re-election this year.

“My passion for public service remains, so I will offer myself for consideration as a candidate for State House in District 31 next election cycle,” Hattaway said. “I am so grateful to the family and friends who have supported me and hope they know I remain steadfast in my commitment to work for the betterment of all Brevard County residents.”

Hattaway had raised $84,000 as of May 31 and spent $13,000, including a $1,781.82 check on May 30 to the Department of State to qualify for the race. Eight days later, she wrote to the Department of State’s Division of Elections that she was changing contests.

Fine, a Brevard County Republican, still faces nominal GOP opposition. Charles Sheridan has filed for the seat but has yet to officially qualify for the race. The qualifying period ends Friday at noon. Sheridan has loaned his campaign $1,100 and spent $730 as of May 31, according to state campaign finance records.

Fine, who is term-limited in the House, has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has raised $177,000 in his campaign account alone while spending $44,000. His political committee has more than $900,000 in the bank.

Fine has also been endorsed by Sen. Ben Albritton, who is poised to become Senate President after the November elections and is in charge of Senate GOP campaign efforts, making Fine a heavy favorite in the Republican Primary.

The district is heavily Republican but the winner of the Primary would still face Democrat Vance Ahrens in the General Election. Ahrens has raised less than $4,000 as of March 31.