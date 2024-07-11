Last Call for 7.11.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Another major poll shows President Joe Biden and predecessor Donald Trump locked in a tie despite calls for the incumbent to step aside following a disastrous performance in last month’s debate.

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows that both presumptive nominees have 46% support among registered voters, with Trump taking a one-point edge among all Americans, 47%-46%. The margin is virtually unchanged from pre-debate polling.

But the belief that Biden is too old to continue serving as Commander in Chief is growing. A full two-thirds of those polled (67%) believe Biden should step aside and let someone else run rather than continue his presidential campaign. Just 30% believe he should continue his campaign.

If the President were to call it quits, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the most common pick for his replacement at 29%, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a distant No. 2.

There are significant concerns about Trump’s age as well — nearly three-fifths of Americans (58%) say both candidates are too old to serve, and an additional 2% say only Trump is too old. Half the respondents say Trump should end his campaign and allow a younger Republican to take his place while 47% believe he should stay in the race.

On Inauguration Day, Trump would be 78 years old, and Biden would be 82.

The poll also found views on Trump’s first term have grown warmer during his time away from office, with 43% holding a favorable view of his job performance. By contrast, 36% of Americans say Biden is doing a good job as President.

Biden does well in a few metrics. He leads on trustworthiness 39%-22%, protecting democracy 41%-36%, better reflecting respondents’ individual values 36%-31%, and understanding the problems respondents face 34%-32%.

Still, Trump holds a massive lead in perceptions of mental and physical capability to handle the job at 44%-14% and 44%-13%, respectively.

Quote of the Day

“We are living in perilous times where a culture war is the flavor of the day, and art has become politicized and partisan.”

— Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, on DeSantis’ arts funding vetoes.

Tune In

Copa América Final kicks off Sunday in Miami

The biggest soccer tournament of the year in the Americas concludes Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with the finals of the Copa America between Colombia and Argentina (8 p.m. ET, Fox).

The tournament was dominated domestically by the failure of the United States to advance past the group stage, leading to head coach Gregg Burhalter’s firing.

Colombia is unbeaten in 20 straight international games, the longest streak in the national team’s history.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the top-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings and the defending World Cup champions. Argentina has won 15 Copa America titles, tied with Uruguay for the most in history. A win on Sunday would set Argentina atop the all-time list in the tournament. An Argentina win would give Messi his 44th career trophy, a record.

American fans may remember Colombia’s 5-1 dismantling of the USMNT in a warm-up match before the tournament. Colombia has won one Copa America in history, but this may be the best team the country has ever produced.

Outside of World Cup Qualifying, which the USMNT is excluded from as a host country, this is the biggest tournament until the World Cup in 2026.

