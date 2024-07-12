July 11, 2024
Joe Biden says during news conference he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out

Associated PressJuly 11, 202410min3

BIDEN NATO PRESSER
'As we come closer to Election Day, the choices are very clear.'

The memo sought to brush back “hypothetical polling of alternative nominees “ as unreliable, and it said such surveys “do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter.”

Meanwhile, the campaign has been quietly surveying voters on Harris to determine how she’s viewed among the electorate, according to two people with knowledge of the campaign who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to talk about internal matters.

The people said the polling was not necessarily to show that she could be the nominee in Biden’s place but rather to better understand how she’s viewed. According to another person familiar with the effort, the research came after Trump stepped up his attacks against Harris following the debate. The survey was first reported by The New York Times.

While Biden has expressed confidence in his chances, his campaign on Thursday acknowledged he is behind, and a growing number of the President’s aides in the White House and the campaign privately harbor doubts that he can turn things around.

But they’re taking their cues from Biden, expressing that he is in 100% unless and until he isn’t, and there appears to be no organized internal effort to persuade the President to step aside. His allies were well aware that, heading into the week, there would be more calls for him to step down, and they were prepared for it.

But in announcing a compact that would bring together NATO countries to support Ukraine, Biden referred to the nation’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” to audible gasps in the room. He quickly returned to the microphone: “President Putin — he’s going to beat President Putin … President Zelenskyy,” Biden said.

Then he said, “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” to explain the gaffe.

“I’m better,” Zelenskyy replied. “You’re a hell of a lot better,” Biden said back.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden’s team to meet with Senators privately during lunch to discuss concerns and the path forward. Still, some Senators groused they would prefer to hear from the President himself. Only Peter Welch of Vermont has called for Biden to step out of the race in the Senate.

The 90-minute conversation with the president’s team, which one person said included no new data, polling, or game plan on how Biden would beat Trump, did not appear to change Senators’ minds. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door session.

One Senator, who requested anonymity to discuss the private briefing, said the meeting was frank, angry at times, and somewhat painful since many in the room know and love Biden. Senators confronted the advisers over Biden’s performance at the debate and its effect on Senate races this year.

One Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said afterward, “My belief is that the President can win, but he’s got to be able to go out and answer voters’ concerns. He’s got to be able to talk to voters directly over the next few days.”

At the same time, influential Senators are standing strongly with Biden, leaving the party at an impasse.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, told the AP he thinks Biden “is going to win this election. I think he has a chance to win it big.”

Sanders said he has been publicly critical of the campaign and said Biden needs to talk more about the future and his plans for the country.

“As we come closer to Election Day, the choices are very clear,” he said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • Not Woke

    July 11, 2024 at 9:14 pm

    I missed the press conference but I am watching the highlights. Keep King Joe in there. He and Jill don’t want to leave and those two are the two top recruiters for the Repub Party. Go get em King and Queen Biden.🤣

    Reply

    • PeterH

      July 11, 2024 at 9:27 pm

      No thinking American voter will abandon the democratic leadership under Joe Biden and his excellent policies and advisors to migrate to a twice impeached, lying birther fraud facing four criminal cases.

      Reply

      • Not Woke

        July 11, 2024 at 9:35 pm

        Mayorkas was impeached. He has allowed millions in this country. Yet he defends the Biden policy. It’s a coverup like the “Fake Media” that got exposed one week ago to millions of Americans.

        Reply

