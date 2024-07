Joe Biden says during news conference he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out

President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.

“I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden said, insisting his support among the electorate was strong and that he would stay in the race and win.

Fumbles notwithstanding, the President pushed back at every suggestion that he was slowing down, showing noticeable signs of decline, or that he was not in command of the job. But he was facing a growing chorus of calls from lawmakers, celebrities, and other prominent Democrats to step aside from the 2024 race.

“My schedule has been full-bore,” he declared. “So if I slow down and I can’t get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s no indication of that yet — none.”

Democrats are facing an intractable problem. Top donors, supporters and key lawmakers doubt Biden’s abilities to carry on his re-election bid after his disastrous June 27 debate performance. Still, the hard-fighting 81-year-old President refuses to give up as he prepares to take on Trump in a rematch.

“I’m determined on running but I think it’s important that I allay fears — let them see me out there,” he said.

The first questioner of Biden’s news conference asked about his losing support among many of his fellow Democrats and unionists and about Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden was at first defiant, saying the “UAW endorsed me, but go ahead,” meaning the United Auto Workers. But then he mixed up Harris and Trump, saying, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she wasn’t qualified.”