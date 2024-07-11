July 11, 2024
Super PAC describes Mike Haridopolos as a fighter for Florida in new ad blitz

Jacob OglesJuly 11, 20244min0

hairdopolous Haridopolos
The ad is airing now from Orlando to Palm Beach.

As former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos runs for Congress, the Fight For Florida PAC is leaving nothing to chance.

A six-figure ad buy will hit the Indian Harbour Beach Republican markets from Orlando to Palm Beach. A broadcast ad will make clear the Rockledge Republican is the man former President Donald Trump wants representing the Space Coast in Congress.

“Mike Haridopolos is endorsed by Donald Trump and prominent Republicans across Florida because they know that he will be a fighter for his district and the state,” said Fight for Florida PAC Senior Advisor Chris Hartline.

“As he always has, Mike Haridopolos will fight against reckless spending, shut down illegal immigration, and keep Florida free. Fight for Florida PAC is proud to support Mike and will continue showing voters why he’s the best choice in the August primary and the November general election.”

Haridopolos has also secured endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The ad shows Haridopolos in various settings and touring his legislative record from his time in Tallahassee.

“Mike Haridopolos has fought to stop reckless spending, shut down illegal immigration and keep Florida free,” a narrator says. “That’s why Mike Haridopolos is endorsed by Donald Trump. Mike Haridopolos will fight for Florida, fight back against the career politicians in Washington. Congress needs more leaders who know how to fight.”

This is the second major ad buy from the Fight for Florida super PAC since it launched earlier this month.

Posey is the front-runner for the open U.S. House seat representing Florida’s 8th Congressional District. He served for years as U.S. Rep. Bill Posey’s finance director, and Posey announced his own support for Haridopolos when he announced his retirement from Congress.

Haridopolos faces Republicans Joe Babits and John Hearton in a Republican Primary. Both had initially filed to challenge Posey. Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow also filed in the Republican-leaning district.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

