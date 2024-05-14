Mike Johnson endorses Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Congress

Congressional candidate Mike Haridopolos now boasts the support of arguably the most powerful member of Congress.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is endorsing the Indian Harbour Beach Republican. He said the former Florida Senate President has a track record that would be useful in Washington.

“Mike Haridopolos is a tested conservative leader with a proven record of fighting for lower taxes, balanced budgets, and commonsense values,” Johnson said. “In Congress, I know Mike will stand firm with House Republicans to secure the border, protect our national security, and make America affordable again for families. Mike has my complete endorsement.”

Haridopolos in April announced his candidacy in Florida’s 8th Congressional District on the same day U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced his retirement.

Posey immediately endorsed Haridopolos, who has also landed endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and from statewide leaders including Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

But the Johnson endorsement indicates that Haridopolos, a well-known figure in Florida politics, had rallied political leaders in Washington behind him as well.

“I am truly honored to have the endorsement of Speaker Johnson,” Haridopolos said.

“Speaker Johnson has done a tremendous job. The American people are well-served by the Speaker’s conservative leadership and steady hand. In Congress, I will work closely with Speaker Johnson and House Republicans to protect our border security, national security, and economic security. We must get our country back on the right track after four disastrous years under Joe Biden.”

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, took over as Speaker mid-Congress after the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Just this month, the new Speaker faced down an attempt to remove him from his position.

That means developing allegiances with incoming members of Congress could prove valuable to Johnson as well.

The Speaker is endorsing Haridopolos over Republican Primary opponents Joe Babits and John Hearton, who both filed against Posey before he announced his retirement.

CD 8 remains a heavily Republican seat. In the 2020 Presidential Election, about 58% of voters in the district voted for Republican Donald Trump.