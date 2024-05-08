May 8, 2024
Ashley Moody, Wilton Simpson endorse Mike Haridopolos for CD 8

Drew WilsonMay 8, 20243min1

hairdopolous Haridopolos
They join the CFO and both of Florida's U.S. Senators in backing Haridopolos.

Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Florida’s 8th Congressional District picked up endorsements from Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, putting him near a clean sweep of statewide officials.

“Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who will fight to put an end to the policies coming out of Washington that weaken the strength and safety of our communities,” Moody said in a news release.

“Mike Haridopolos is a staunch supporter of law enforcement and securing our southern border. He will always vote to protect our safety and maintain law and order. I’m proud to support my friend Mike Haridopolos for Congress.”

Simpson added, “Mike Haridopolos is a tried and true conservative who will fight to protect our economic security, our national security, and our border security. I am proud to endorse Mike because I know he will stand up to the Democrats’ radical agenda and fight the D.C. swamp to deliver common sense conservative results for our country.”

Haridopolos, a Republican former Senate President, previously earned endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as well as Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, making the Governor the lone statewide elected official who hasn’t publicly lined up behind his campaign.

Haridopolos served as Senate President from 2010 to 2012. His surprise late entry into the CD 8 contest came after incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced he would not seek re-election.

Republicans Joe Babits and John Hearton had already qualified to appear on the ballot before Posey announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. Hearton closed the first quarter of 2024 with almost $99,000 in cash on hand, and had raised almost $260,000 over the course of the cycle. Babits raised a more modest $82,000 and had about $13,000 in cash at the end of March.

Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow have also qualified as candidates and will face off in a Democratic Primary, though CD 8 is considered a safe red seat. Donald Trump carried the district with 58% support in 2020. Two years later, Rubio won in the district over Democratic nominee Val Demings, 63%-36%.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

One comment

  • JC Ekard

    May 8, 2024 at 6:27 pm

    Many thanks to these two statewide leaders for endorsing Mike Haridopolos for Congress. Mike will represent his constituents with vision, strength and courage in Washington, DC. We’re fortunate he chose to offer himself as a candidate.

