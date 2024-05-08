Ashley Moody, Wilton Simpson endorse Mike Haridopolos for CD 8

Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Florida’s 8th Congressional District picked up endorsements from Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, putting him near a clean sweep of statewide officials.

“Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who will fight to put an end to the policies coming out of Washington that weaken the strength and safety of our communities,” Moody said in a news release.

“Mike Haridopolos is a staunch supporter of law enforcement and securing our southern border. He will always vote to protect our safety and maintain law and order. I’m proud to support my friend Mike Haridopolos for Congress.”

Simpson added, “Mike Haridopolos is a tried and true conservative who will fight to protect our economic security, our national security, and our border security. I am proud to endorse Mike because I know he will stand up to the Democrats’ radical agenda and fight the D.C. swamp to deliver common sense conservative results for our country.”

Haridopolos, a Republican former Senate President, previously earned endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as well as Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, making the Governor the lone statewide elected official who hasn’t publicly lined up behind his campaign.

Haridopolos served as Senate President from 2010 to 2012. His surprise late entry into the CD 8 contest came after incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced he would not seek re-election.

Republicans Joe Babits and John Hearton had already qualified to appear on the ballot before Posey announced he wouldn’t seek re-election. Hearton closed the first quarter of 2024 with almost $99,000 in cash on hand, and had raised almost $260,000 over the course of the cycle. Babits raised a more modest $82,000 and had about $13,000 in cash at the end of March.

Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow have also qualified as candidates and will face off in a Democratic Primary, though CD 8 is considered a safe red seat. Donald Trump carried the district with 58% support in 2020. Two years later, Rubio won in the district over Democratic nominee Val Demings, 63%-36%.