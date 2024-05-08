Last Call for 5.8.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Florida’s 8th Congressional District picked up endorsements from Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, putting him near a clean sweep of statewide officials.

“Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who will fight to put an end to the policies coming out of Washington that weaken the strength and safety of our communities,” Moody said in a news release. “Mike Haridopolos is a staunch supporter of law enforcement and securing our southern border. He will always vote to protect our safety and maintain law and order. I’m proud to support my friend Mike Haridopolos for Congress.”

Simpson added, “Mike Haridopolos is a tried and true conservative who will fight to protect our economic security, our national security, and our border security. I am proud to endorse Mike because I know he will stand up to the Democrats’ radical agenda and fight the D.C. swamp to deliver common sense conservative results for our country.”

Haridopolos, a Republican former Senate President, previously earned endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as well as Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, making the Governor the lone statewide elected official who hasn’t publicly lined up behind his campaign.

Haridopolos served as Senate President from 2010 to 2012. His surprise late entry into the CD 8 contest came after incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced he would not seek re-election. Joe Babits and John Hearton are also seeking the Republican nomination in the safe red seat covering a stretch of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Haridopolos wasn’t the only Brevard County Republican to get an endorsement from Simpson on Wednesday. State Sen. Debbie Mayfield is also touting Simpson’s support as she runs for state House.

“When the battles over a secure border and parental rights began, Debbie Mayfield proudly stood with millions of Florida families who demanded accountability and leadership. I’m proud to endorse Debbie Mayfield because she is a proven Conservative who puts principles and people before politics,” Simpson said.

Mayfield is term-limited in the Senate. She previously served in the House, representing an Indian River County district from 2008-2016, and is now running for the Brevard-based seat currently held by state Rep. Thad Altman, an Indialantic Republican who is term-limited.

Simpson’s endorsement landed a week after Mayfield received a “Complete and Total Endorsement” from former President Donald Trump.

Evening Reads

—“How Donald Trump’s allies amplify his Truth Social messages to the wider world” via Sarah Ellison and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post

—”Kristi Noem blamed shooting her dog on the realities of rural life. That doesn’t add up.” via Monica Potts of FiveThirtyEight

—“RFK Jr. says doctors found a dead worm in his brain” via Susanne Craig of The New York Times

—”Lies and garbage? Florida election supervisors face challengers who question 2020 presidential results” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”As UF pro-Palestinian protesters chant, DeSantis touts response to campus ‘nonsense’” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”The gap between the price you see and what you pay is getting worse” via Rachel Wolfe of The Wall Street Journal

—”Taxpayers are about to subsidize a lot more sports stadiums” via Dan Moore of The Atlantic

—”Even as bird flu looms, the world is unlearning COVID’s lessons” via Dylan Scott of Vox

Quote of the Day

“You know, Nick Saban has retired from Alabama. So this is the window.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, critiquing the Gators’ subpar results on the field.

Tune In

Rays go for consecutive sweeps

After sweeping the Mets in a three-game series, the Tampa Bay Rays go for a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox this evening (6:50 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun).

The Rays (19-18) hold the longest winning streak in the American League (five games) as they prepare for the series finale against the American League Central cellar-dwelling White Sox (8-28).

Part of Tampa’s recent success can be attributed to outfielder Harold Ramirez, who is hitting .471 during the five-game winning streak. Randy Arozarena has not been hitting for average, but he has provided power. Three of Arozarena’s four hits during the streak have been home runs.

So far, this series has not been close. The Rays have won the first two games by a combined score of 13-3. The White Sox have not led at any time in the first two games.

Before the recent streak, the Rays appeared destined to spend much of the season at the bottom of the American League East, but the winning streak, coupled with the Toronto Blue Jays’ struggles, lifted the Rays out of the cellar and to within half a game of third place Boston.

One of the biggest issues for the Rays in the first month of the season was surrendering home runs. Only the White Sox and Blue Jays have given up more homers this season. The trend has continued during the streak. Tampa’s opponents have hit five home runs in the five Rays’ wins. It’s an issue that bears following as the season continues.

