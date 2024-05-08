Wilton Simpson endorses Debbie Mayfield for HD 32

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield’s campaign to return to the Florida House landed an endorsement from Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“When the battles over a secure border and parental rights began, Debbie Mayfield proudly stood with millions of Florida families who demanded accountability and leadership. I’m proud to endorse Debbie Mayfield because she is a proven Conservative who puts principles and people before politics,” Simpson said in a news release.

Mayfield is term-limited in the Senate. She previously served in the House, representing an Indian River County district from 2008-2016, and is now running for the Brevard-based seat currently held by state Rep. Thad Altman, an Indialantic Republican who is term-limited.

Simpson’s endorsement landed a week after Mayfield received a “Complete and Total Endorsement” from former President Donald Trump, who cheered the Melbourne Republican for “fighting hard to secure our Border, grow the Economy, support our Military/Vets, protect Parental Rights, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Mayfield faces former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon in the Republican Primary. Weldon served in the U.S. House from 1995-2009 before exiting Congress and endorsing his eventual successor, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey.

Weldon’s campaign is currently leading the money race by virtue of him being the lone GOP candidate in the race for more than a year — he had raised nearly $100,000 as of March 31. Mayfield, meanwhile, didn’t officially launch her campaign until April 30.

Democrat Jose Hinojosa secured his party’s nomination without contest, though HD 32’s skews Republican and it is a near certainty that the November winner will be whoever emerges from the Republican primary in August.