Firefighters back James St. George in HD 19

The Florida Professional Firefighters union is endorsing Republican James St. George in the race for House District 19.

“We commend you on your willingness to run for and serve in public office, and because of that, the Florida Professional Firefighters wish to endorse and support your campaign for election to the Florida House of Representatives, District 19,” reads a letter penned by FPF President and CEO Wayne “Bernie” Bernoska.

“… We believe that you will honorably serve the citizens of Florida, and the interests of the men and women employed in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work. We wish you every success and look forward to working with you in the future.”

FPF’s endorsement came in a week after St. George’s campaign announced it secured a nod from the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the state’s largest police union.

St. George is one of five candidates running for the Northeast Florida seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Renner, who is term-limited this year. He faces Darryl Boyer, Sam Greco and Matthew Nellans in the Primary.

St. George, a physician, has fared best in fundraising thus far. Through March 31, he had collected $390,000 in all. While about $250,000 came from his own largesse, the $140,000 he has raised from donors bests the rest of the GOP field.

Greco did show fundraising chops in his first report, which listed $108,000 received — including $20,000 in candidate loans — between Feb. 22 and the end of the reporting period on March 31. He also recently picked up an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

Boyer is in a distant third place with about $70,000 raised, including $20,000 in candidate loans.

Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, though the Flagler- and St. Johns-based seat is reliably Republican. Four years ago, 58% of HD 19 voters went for Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.