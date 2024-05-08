Gov. DeSantis appoints Carson Good to Board of Governors

A Winter Park businessman will help direct policy for Florida’s State University System.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed M. Carson Good, president of Good Capital Group, to the Florida Board of Governors for Florida’s universities. He fills a vacancy of the Board and one of 14 seats for the 17-member board appointed by the Governor.

He also served on DeSantis’ Economic Transition Committee.

Good also serves on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, to which DeSantis re-appointed Good in 2022. The Orlando area leader has also served as Chairman of the Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission and was a board member of Orange County Parks and Recreation.

In the private sector, Good serves as a Board member of Alpine Income Property Trust, a private real estate investment company providing capital operators and making direct investments specifically within Florida. Good previously served as managing director for Jones Lang LaSalle, another real estate company, and has spent 30 years in commercial real estate.

In higher education, Good has served on the Board for the University of Florida’s real estate school.

He is also a product of Florida’s higher education system. He earned undergraduate degrees in English and business administration from Florida State University. He later went on to earn his MBA from Rollins College, a private college in Winter Park, and has remained in the area since.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The Board of Governors oversees the statewide university system, which currently includes 12 universities around the state.

In addition to the Board’s 14 gubernatorial appointees, it also includes the Chair of the Advisory Council of Faculty Senates, the Commissioner of Education, and the Chair of the Florida Student Association.

Good’s appointment came the same year U.S. News & World Report named Florida the number one state in the country for higher education.