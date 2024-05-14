May 14, 2024
Group backing recreational pot measure hits airwaves

Gray RohrerMay 14, 20243min1

Cbd Concept, Medical Marijuana, cannabis and blue background
'More than half of Americans already enjoy access to safe, regulated marijuana, and we believe Floridians deserve that same freedom.'

The group behind a ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use is hitting screens and airwaves with a quartet of ads.

Smart & Safe Florida is going statewide with four ads over TV, streaming, radio and digital sites, worth more than $5 million to support Amendment 3.

“A smart and safe Florida means a regulated marijuana market where Floridians no longer need to turn to illicit cartel-trafficked products on the streets,” Smart & Safe Florida spokesperson Morgan Hill said in a prepared statement.

“More than half of Americans already enjoy access to safe, regulated marijuana, and we believe Floridians deserve that same freedom. Our campaign in support of Amendment 3 is in full swing, and we’re excited to continue connecting with voters through to November.”

The first ad, called “Vote Yes” features a series of mothers, business owners, a police officer and a Vietnam veteran arguing that Amendment 3 will install a safer, regulated market for marijuana, undercutting the black market with its “dangerous chemicals.”

Another, dubbed “Freedom” shows a Vietnam veteran asserting, “Florida’s outdated marijuana laws have cost too many their freedom. I swore to defend that freedom. It’s time for Florida to do the same.” It also states that the amendment will result in “billions in revenue for our schools.”

In “Available,” the third ad, an elderly woman says that “marijuana is already in Florida. Amendment 3 takes it off the streets.”

The fourth, “Clear Choice” shows a man contrasting the two roads facing Florida: “Continue to allow cartel criminals to profit from illegal marijuana laced with toxic chemicals and dangerous drugs, or vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 3 and give Floridians access to regulated safe marijuana.”

Smart & Safe Florida is a political committee bankrolled by Trulieve, a Tallahassee-based medical marijuana company, which has spent more than $40 million to get the measure on the ballot. In the first quarter of the year, it was joined by Curaleaf, Verano Holdings, Greenthumb Industries, Ayr Wellness Inc. and Cresco Labs to give $14.9 million for the effort.

The amendment must get 60% support from voters to pass.

Gray Rohrer

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 14, 2024 at 9:11 am

    The international tourists will soon realize Florida isn’t what it used to be and they’ll stop coming like the day drive vacationers already stopped coming because of Rhonda and his culture war nonsense.

    Let’s give the day drive vacationers a reason, any reason at all, to come back to Florida. Save Florida Tourism!

    Reply

Categories