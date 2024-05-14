More than $10K collected for Tallahassee Railroad Square artists, vendors

More than $10,000 has been raised to help the tenants of the Railroad Square (RRSQ) Art District following the May 10 thunderstorm and tornado that walloped Capital City in the early morning hours.

RRSQ GoFundMe organizer Will Crowley said a $500 contribution from Liam’s Restaurant in nearby Thomasville, Georgia, pushed the total collected to date to $10,758.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 172 people had made donations. Along with Liam’s Restaurant, other top donors include Chris Dudley, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and Paul Mitchell. Crowley also thanked the TLH Beer Society, LeMoyne Arts and Florida Politics for boosting the fundraising efforts.

“But make no mistake, we couldn’t have reached this point without generous support from everyone who donated or shared this post. Every one of you makes me proud to call Tallahassee home,” he said.

Two tornadoes and 100-mile per hour winds hit the Tallahassee area on Friday, ripping apart buildings, downing trees and causing widespread power outages across the city. One woman was killed after a tree fell on her home. More than 9,300 Tallahassee power customers remained without electricity as of Tuesday morning.

Crowley said in his post that he has served on the City of Tallahassee Special Events Committee and has “deep ties to the Tallahassee art community,” especially with respect to RRSQ. He established the GoFundMe effort with the goal of raising $50,000.

He also said funds will be distributed according to the will of the tenants, not any one individual or organization.

Railroad Square is an outdoor venue off Railroad Avenue near Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where artists — from thespians to painters to musicians — collaborate. It’s the site of First Fridays, a near monthly event held on the first Friday of the month.