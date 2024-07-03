Super PAC Fight For Florida launches with ad boosting Mike Haridopolos

A new super PAC is out with an ad supporting Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Congress. It hits as the Fight For Florida PAC launches independently from Haridopolos’ campaign.

“Mike Haridopolos is a proven leader who will fight for Florida’s 8th Congressional District and bring Florida values to Washington,” said Fight for Florida PAC Senior Advisor Chris Hartline.

“Fight for Florida PAC will help reintroduce Mike to voters in his district, highlight his record of championing the needs of Floridians in the state legislature, and emphasize how he will fight for them in Congress. We’re confident he’ll have a big win in the August primary and the November General Election and will support his efforts every step of the way.”

A 15-second video produced by the super PAC tells voters that the former Senate President will stand up to career politicians. The ad, titled “Florida’s fighter,” leans heavily on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

The video promises the former Florida Senate President will stand up to career politicians.

“Mike Haridopolos, a proven conservative for Congress,” a narrator states. “That’s why Haridopolos is endorsed by Donald Trump.”

The presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for President backed Haridopolos as the best potential successor to U.S. Rep. Bill Posey in Florida’s 8th Congressional District. A Truth Social post by Trump announcing his support appears in full on-screen in the 15-second video.

“Mike has a strong record of success and incredible support from his Community,” the post reads. “In Congress, he will Fight Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Support our Military/Vets, Champion American Energy Independence, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

The ad goes on to promise that Haridopolos, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican, will stand up for the Atlantic coast community.

“Mike Haridopolos will fight for Florida, fight back against career politicians,” the narrator adds. “Mike Haridopolos, Florida’s fighter.”

Notably, Haridopolos is running with the support of Posey, a Rockledge Republican who announced his retirement shortly after Haridopolos filed, just before the qualification deadline.

Haridopolos has since picked up the endorsement of the entire Republican leadership in the U.S. House, including Speaker Mike Johnson. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott also endorsed the candidate.

Haridopolos faces Republicans Joe Babits and John Hearton in a Republican Primary. Both had initially filed to challenge Posey. Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow also filed in the Republican-leaning district.