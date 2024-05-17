Entire House GOP Leadership team endorses Mike Haridopolos

The entire Republican leadership team in the U.S. House is endorsing former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos for Congress.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairman Elise Stefanik all announced their support. Haridopolos, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican, filed to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, a retiring Republican in Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

“Families can’t afford more of Joe Biden and the Democrats’ failed leadership,” said Scalise, a Louisiana Republican. “That’s why I’m proud to support Mike Haridopolos for Congress. Mike will help us roll back the damage done to our country by (President Joe) Biden’s radical policies and secure our border once again. Mike’s a proven conservative and he’ll fight for our America First agenda.”

The support from the No. 2, 3 and 4 Republicans in the House came days after Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Haridopolos.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of House Republican leadership,” Haridopolos said. “I am committed to working with House Republicans to secure the border, stop inflation and undo the damage caused by four years of Joe Biden’s failed leadership.”

Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, said Haridopolos was needed in Congress.

“Mike Haridopolos is a rock-solid conservative who knows how to get results,” the Majority Whip said. “He will stand with House Republicans to undo the damage Joe Biden has done to our country. Mike understands the importance of securing the border, making America energy independent, restoring our economy and getting our fiscal house in order. Mike Haridopolos has my full support.”

Similar sentiments came from Stefanik, a New York Republican.

“Mike Haridopolos is a proven America First conservative,” she said. “Mike will stand up to the Radical Democrats’ agenda in Washington and fight for common sense solutions to border security, restoring our economy, and protecting the American people. I proudly endorse Mike Haridopolos and look forward to serving with him in Congress.”

Both Emmer and Scalise last year made brief runs for House Speaker.

Haridopolos is one of three Republicans running in the contest. He faces Republican Primary opponents Joe Babits and John Hearton, who both filed to challenge Posey before the incumbent announced his retirement. The Primary will be decided on Aug. 20.

Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Dan McDow, a West Melbourne City Councilman, have qualified for the ballot as well.