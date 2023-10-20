Tom Emmer’s relationship with Cuba and Democrats may come back to bite him in House Speaker’s race

In politics, there are always skeletons lurking, waiting to jump out of the closet.

For U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who is running for House Speaker amid chaos on Capitol Hill following the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, that skeleton hails from Cuba and parties with the Obamas.

Already you might be catching the drift — the Florida congressional delegation, overwhelmingly red, isn’t likely to take kindly to this particular revelation.

Way back in 2015 — admittedly a lifetime ago in political years — Emmer filed the Cuba Trade Act of 2015 that would have lifted the Cuba trade embargo, allowing businesses in the private sector to trade freely with Cuba.

He introduced it with a Democrat from Tampa, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Strange bedfellows indeed. But it gets even more strange.

Emmer joined former President Barack Obama and Sen. Amy Klobuchar on a Cuba trip the next year, the first time a sitting President had visited the island nation since Calvin Coolidge in 1928, according to a press release announcing the trip.

When introducing the 2015 legislation, which then Speaker John Boehner strongly opposed without significant changes to the Cuban government, Emmer called it “a new and exciting chapter for the U.S.” He went on to say the legislation would “improve our position within the region, giving the U.S. a seat at the table and increased leverage” to support “political transformations.”

This as less than two weeks ago the Miami Herald reported Cuba was re-elected into the United Nations Human Rights Council despite criticism from advocacy groups about the nation’s practice of imprisoning peaceful protesters and dissenters.

Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the U.N. and current GOP presidential contender, called the vote “a farce,” an indication of GOP sentiments now.

And that’s not even to speak of Florida, particularly South Florida, where the memory of horrific human rights violations under a socialist dictatorship remain fresh in the minds of the vast Cuban population, many of whom fled from the Fidel Castro regime.

Perhaps that is why U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart endorsed fellow Floridian Byron Donalds almost immediately after Donalds threw his name in the hat. While he didn’t say so in his endorsement, posted to X and noting that Donalds “is an honorable leader,” he has been a frequent critic of Obama-era policies normalizing relations with Cuba.

Emmer does, however, have an important endorsement for Speaker, from who would be his immediate predecessor in McCarthy. Emmer is the No. 3 House Republican currently, serving as Majority Whip. And he’s making calls to his GOP colleagues to do what he’s already tapped to do, whip some votes.

But whip though he may, with Florida’s 28 members of the House led by Diaz Balart on the delegation, and considering all of the state’s Democrats will undoubtedly continue voting for Hakeem Jeffries, the numbers are there to tank Emmer’s bid before it even really begins.