October 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Associated PressOctober 22, 202314min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ Israel rescue operation stranded Americans in Cyprus for days

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rules out Israel trip in wake of Hamas attack

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine is ‘vital’ for U.S. security

Israel Gaza militar
Aid is flowing into Gaza at the request of U.S. officials, however.

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral Sunday into a broader conflict.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in northern Israel that if Hezbollah launches a war, “it will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state will be devastating.”

For days, Israel has been on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage, with tanks and troops massed at the border.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the country had increased airstrikes across Gaza to hit targets that would reduce the risk to troops in the next stage of the war.

Hamas said it fought with Israeli forces near Khan Younis in southern Gaza and destroyed a tank and two bulldozers.

Late Sunday, Hagari announced that a soldier was killed and three others wounded by an anti-tank missile during a raid inside Gaza as part of efforts to rescue more than 200 hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 attack.

On Saturday, 20 trucks entered Gaza in the first aid shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.

Israeli authorities said late Sunday they had allowed a second batch of aid into Gaza at the request of the United States. COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the aid included water, food and medical supplies and that everything was inspected by Israel before it was brought into Gaza.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed the arrival of 14 trucks.

Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza. Earlier Associated Press journalists saw seven fuel trucks head north from the border. But the United Nations and Israel said those trucks were taking fuel stored on the Gaza side of the crossing deeper into the territory, and that no fuel had entered from Egypt.

In a sign of how precarious any movement of aid remains, the Egyptian military said Israeli shelling hit a watchtower on Egypt’s side of the border, causing light injuries. The Israeli military apologized, saying a tank had accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post, and the incident was being investigated.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTom Emmer’s relationship with Cuba and Democrats may come back to bite him in House Speaker's race

nextDan Markel’s mother to hold Tallahassee book event on eve of Charlie Adelson trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories